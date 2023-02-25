Countdown to season 2 de Commissioner Ricciardi. The fictionwhich last year conquered up to six million viewers per episode, telling the story of Luigi Alfredo Ricciardi, commissioner in force of the mobile squad of Naples in the 1930s, who secretly keeps the gift/curse of being able to see the spirits of victims of violent death, back in prime time on Rai 1 for four evenings, starting from Monday 6 March. To reveal a Libero Magazine something more about the new installments and the evolution of the main character is his interpreter, Pillow linen.

Lino Guanciale talks about Commissioner Ricciardi

We know that in the four episodes aired from March 6, love will take more and more space in the events of Commissioner Ricciardi. What news should we expect?

In the first season we saw several cracks in the armor that Ricciardi built for himself, more to protect others from him and his ‘gift’ than to protect himself from others. Although he does everything to keep this armor standing, everything that happened to him in the first season has left a deep mark, so much so that in these new episodes the cracks open up and become holes from which a new desire for happiness. We will see a great growth in character awareness of where to place theamore in his life. On the other hand, all of Ricciardi’s novels written by Maurizio De Giovanni can be read as a long coming-of-age story, which recounts the emotional and sentimental maturation of the protagonist. In these four episodes we will see a great acceleration of this process.

What aspects of this character do you think most resemble you?





Commissioner Ricciardi is a man with a ethical sense very tall, but also with an enormous capacity to resist the pain and trials to which his reality subjects him, and they are such great qualities that maybe even have them! As always in my work, I have tried to create points of contact with this character. Maybe, if I really have to find a character trait in him that I kind of relate to, I’d say a certain love of discretion.

Why did the public immediately fall in love with this tormented character?

On paper, Ricciardi would have all the characteristics to keep spectators away from himself and instead, despite the emotional distance he tries to keep with respect to the outside world, he manages to build a very strong emotional connection with those who follow his adventures. He possesses an enormous capacity for empathy that he hides under multiple layers, from his skin to the raincoat he wears. There is a mysterya magic around the profound humanity of this character who tells how, regardless of the screens one chooses to wear, the authenticity and genuineness of the heart still manage to open the doors to the hearts of others.





In his work as an actor he frequents the world of the supernatural a lot. Also in this fiction he plays a man who has the gift of coming into contact with ghosts. What relationship do you personally have with these topics, with spirituality?

I have a very secular relationship: I define myself as a granite rationalist, I am a agnostic. I come from a beautiful Catholic family where faith is understood above all as tolerance, not as a desire to impose one’s beliefs on others. I grew up with these values ​​of freedom of thought and conscience and I am a great admirer of those who have faith. Personally it is a gift that I do not recognize myself, but this does not stop me from reading religious texts or on spiritual themes in general. I believe that mystery cannot fascinate those who believe in reason, because it has to do with the limits of reason itself.

Because of his gift, which is actually a great burden for him, Ricciardi doesn’t allow himself to open up to happiness and his biggest gripe is that, if he had a child, he would risk passing on this same burden to him. You who have just been a father, what would you say to your character on this subject?





I would tell him to consider that we all suffer in life and even our children will find their obstacles in their way. Granted that this is the reality, I think it’s worth being there for a son or a daughter rather than deny themselves this experience or deny them the possibility of having it, which is still a wonderful thing.

In this second season, following the chronology of the story, we will go into years in which the fascist regime is getting worse and worse. What kind of feeling did you have in putting yourself in the shoes of a man who lived in the reality of those years?

Those were incandescent years, which we continually remove, which we don’t face, but they were years in which many important things happened on which we should have the courage to take stock, which however started from a common fact: anti-fascism is the value on which ours is built Republic. We Italians continue to have a dysfunctional relationship with our history, we should stop it and analyze it, starting from shared foundations. The Constitution should be a guide from this point of view.





by Valentina DiNino