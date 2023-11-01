Home » Community Collection is inspired by the community of Las Palmitas – MONDO MODA
Community Collection is inspired by the community of Las Palmitas – MONDO MODA

Ceusa created the Community collection, based on the Express Your Styling concept, which aims to highlight the uniqueness of each individual. The collection is inspired by the community of Las Palmitas, in the Mexican city of Pachuca, revitalized by the painting of 209 houses with vibrant colors by a collective of graffiti artists.

Community Collection applied to the wall of the room @ publicity

The transformative power of this initiative – which in the case of Las Palmitas reduced the rate of local violence – is manifested here in the two decorated versions, one with color application and the other without.
The pieces are 80x80cm in size and are available in NAT and HARD versions. NATURAL finish coverings are suitable for practically the entire home. It is worth specifying the flooring in the living room, kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, bathrooms, shower stalls and balconies and covered areas. Products with a HARD finish are suitable for outdoor areas and, as they have a higher coefficient of friction, can be specified around swimming pools, sidewalks, ramps and outdoor areas without coverage.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

