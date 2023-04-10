Rome, 8 April 2023 – It is still early to draw conclusions, but the climate on the front of the tax rebates accrued with the superbonus 110% it has definitely changed. In fact, the banks have started again to buy the credits transferred by the condominiums to the companies. Up to December 2022 there were about 19 billion securities waiting to be “disposed of” by credit institutions that had exhausted the so-called “fiscal capacity”, i.e. the possibility of deduct the “discounts” given from businesses. Then, however, a real moral suasion began on the part of the Ministry of the Economy, accompanied by the corrections to the superbonus decree which in fact reopened the terms for the presentation of the Cilas and, therefore, for the start of the renovation works.

According to theAncecurrently frozen credits now stand at 15 billion euros. Yesterday, it was the turn of another important institution to announce the progressive restart of the purchase of tax credits linked not only to the superbonus but also to other building bonuses. The top management of Credit Agricole have in fact decided to reopen the purse strings above all because, “thanks to the work carried out together with a group of partner companies, the bank will be able to progressively expand its fiscal capacity, giving customers the possibility of assigning new credits, offering a factual contribution to the support of companies, artisans and families”.

In recent weeks, other giants had also moved, starting with Unicredit which, since 3 April last, has given the possibility to customers who hold current accounts at the bank to transfer tax credits deriving from discounts on invoices, referring to incurred in 2022 and with a total amount, per individual is practical, between 10,000 and 60,000 euros. But not only. Bpm, for example, would already have commitments to purchase securities for 2.5 billion in the safe. Poste Italiane could also have some further room for maneuver. And the situation of Intesa San Paolo could also be unblocked, which has already started transfer contracts for over 6 billion.

Overall, according to the latest estimates of theRevenue Agency, banks and insurance companies would have the possibility of absorbing tax credits for around 7 billion euros in 2023. And as many in the three-year period 2024-2024.

There would therefore be no shortage of coverage to absorb the still frozen tax rebates. Moreover, to unblock the situation, the government’s decision to create, by June 2023, a platform with the tax credits accrued with the works started before February 16 of this year and therefore excluded from the squeeze on the discount on the invoice. In essence, there would be a sort of “online portal”, managed by a subject with a banking license, capable of purchasing tax credits that have already passed the preliminary investigation and been validated by the banks and then resell them to other companies (essentially industrial ) willing to buy them to offset their taxes.

It is no coincidence that alongside Enel, there is also an intervention by banking partners. They would be in the front row Artigiancasse and Intesa. Among the public partners, the CDP could also play a role. While Poste would officially call itself out. But that’s not enough. To push banks to unfreeze credits, the new version of the superbonus decree authorizes banks, financial intermediaries and insurance companies, which are assignees of tax credits, to use, in whole or in part, these securities to subscribe issues of long-term treasury billswith a maturity of not less than 10 years.