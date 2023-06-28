Company Štiks in RS | Info

The Ministry of Trade and Tourism of the RS announced that today in Gradiška, they discussed the possibility of the Austrian family company for the production of natural and organic cosmetics “Stiks”, with a tradition of more than 50 years, to start production and invest in Srpska.

Source: Government of RS

The Minister of Trade and Tourism of the Srpska Denis Šulić visited Gradiška today, where, together with the owner of the Štiks company, Wolfgang Štiks, and the head of the Representation of the Republic of Srpska in Austria, Mladen Filipović, he spoke with the mayor of Gradiška, Zoran Adžić, and the management of the Galenfarm company.

In the conversation, it was emphasized that the policy of the Štiks company is to use the best natural ingredients for its products, and that Republika Srpska has something to offer in terms of quality and variety of products in this area, according to the announcement.

During the visit to the “Galenfarm” company, they discussed the production capacities of this company from Gradiska, which is engaged in the production of dietary, cosmetic and high-quality herbal medicinal products, and the possibilities of establishing cooperation between these two companies.

Šulić pointed out that the company “Galenfarm” has been operating successfully for years and that the products of this company meet the highest quality standards.

“I am convinced that these two companies will establish a successful cooperation in the coming period and that the quality of our products will be recognized in the markets where “Štiks” operates. I am grateful to Mr. Filipović and his associates in the Representative Office who are conducting activities to find potential investors willing to invest in the economy in Srpska and I am sure that the joint work of all relevant institutions will lead to a significant connection of the economic sectors of Srpska and Austria”, pointed out Šulić.

Filipović said that the Štiks company wants to identify partners and establish cooperation with domestic producers in the field of production of natural and organic products for the cosmetic industry.

“As before, the Representative Office will continue to support investment projects of companies from Austria, and we are available to our entrepreneurs from the Republic of Srpska to establish business contacts on the Austrian market. In addition to the company “Galenfarm,” we also discussed the possibilities of cooperation with small agricultural producers.” , stated Filipović.

Today’s meetings were also attended by the Director of the Center for Development of Agriculture and Villages of Banjaluka, Draško Ilić.

