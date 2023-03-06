A decision appreciated by Japan and the USA and which will improve relations between the two Asian countries. South Korea has announced that it will indemnify i South Korean workers forced to work for Japanese companies During the Second World War. Events that over the years hindered relations with Japan. A government foundation, Foreign Minister Park Jin said, will compensate victims who won lawsuits against them in 2018. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries e Nippon Steel through a fund fueled by donations from the private sector. The plan, according to local media reports, does not directly involve the Tokyo government. “I hope Japan responds positively to our important decision today with voluntary contributions from Japanese companies and a full apology,” Park said of the plan. “Cooperation between South Korea and Japan is very important in everyone the fields of diplomacy, economy and security in the current serious international situation and in the complex global crisis. I believe that the vicious circle should be broken for the good of the people at the level of national interest, rather than leaving the tense relationship unattended for a long time”, added the minister, underlining the need to close a long dispute that hinders the full cooperation between the two main US allies in the Far East, in the midst of the North Korean threat and China‘s assertive posture.

Japanese media had anticipated that Japanese companies could voluntarily provide donations, while Tokyo should express remorse for forced labor, as it did in the past. The government of the Rising Sun has insisted that the 1965 treaty, which allowed the two countries to re-establish diplomatic ties with remedial funds for about 800 million dollars in loans, grants, settled claims related to the colonial and militarist period.

Seoul’s new plan solicits donations from major South Korean companies that benefited from the 1965 indemnity package to compensate the victims, based on a “historic agreement” which – remarked Park – “was fundamental to improving bilateral relations” . Approximately 780,000 Koreans were forced into forced labor by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, excluded women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops. The move to settle the forced labor file follows years of World War II sex slave disputes that soured Japan-South Korea ties. The sides reached an agreement in 2015 to “finally and irreversibly” resolve that issue, with the Japanese apologies and the formation of a 1 billion yen fund for the survivors, South Korea later withdrew from the agreement, canceling it, citing the lack of consent of the victims. The decision sparked a bitter diplomatic dispute that spilled over to affect trade and security ties.

Tokyo has welcomed the plan useful for re-establishing “healthy” ties after years of tensions. “The government evaluates the measures announced today by the South Korean government as an effort to restore healthy Japan-South Korea ties after they found themselves in a very serious situation due to the 2018 ruling,” said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. In 2018, the Seoul Supreme Court ordered some Japanese companies to pay various compensation payments for forced labor. The plan announced today by Seoul provides for a government foundation in the South to compensate the victims and their families, mainly with funds received from national companies under the 1965 agreement to normalize relations with Tokyo. South Korea and Japan are two key regional security allies of the United States, but bilateral ties have long been strained over historical issues surrounding Tokyo’s brutal 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula amid hard labor and sexual slavery. Washington has tried to bring the countries to the table, with a release that only came about with the ascent to the South Korean presidency in May 2022 of Yoon Suk-yeol. Japanese media also reported that Yoon could visit Tokyo soon, perhaps even this week for a Japan-South Korea baseball game. Hayashi asked both countries to work together and “cooperate in addressing the various challenges in the international community” between North Korean threats, China‘s assertiveness and the challenges posed by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“We welcome today’s historic announcements by the governments of the Republic of Korea and Japan on the conclusion of discussions related to sensitive historical issues,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blink: “We applaud President Yoon, Premier Kishida and their respective administrations for their courage and vision, and ask the international community to join our recommendation of this momentous achievement”, reads the note which, seen from the US side, it represents a turning point to consolidate two allies in one of the most critical and riskiest areas to which Washington is devoting ever more attention. “The trilateral relationship between the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan is central to our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, which is why I, along with other State Department colleagues, have invested so much time, focusing on this fundamental partnership”, concluded Blinken, eager, “also through our regular trilateral dialogues” to continue working “to promote global peace and security”.

