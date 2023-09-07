Competing Visions: Sheinbaum and Gálvez Battle for the Presidency of Mexico

Sheinbaum and Gálvez will compete for the presidency of Mexico in the upcoming June 2024 elections. Claudia Sheinbaum, the former head of government of Mexico City, is the candidate of the ruling block of Morena, the Labor Party, and the Green Party, and is considered President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s favorite to succeed him. On the other hand, Senator Xóchitl Gálvez, who was practically unknown until recently, has gained the support of the parties that make up the coalition known as Frente Amplio por México, which includes the traditional PAN, PRI, and PRD parties. Both candidates have a chance to make history as the first female president of Mexico.

Political analyst Palmira Tapia points out that having a woman as president could bring a different approach to governance based on the priorities of the country. Luis Antonio Espino, an expert in political communication, emphasizes the significance of two women making their way in the male-dominated world of Mexican politics.

The appointment of Sheinbaum as a candidate has sparked some controversy. Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was also vying for the nomination, has called for a repeat of the election survey due to alleged irregularities. However, the president of the National Council of Morena, Alfonso Durazo, has stated that the result is definitive and cannot be affected by any eventuality.

The Citizen Movement, another political party in Mexico, has yet to announce its candidate for the presidency. While some party leaders have hinted at joining forces with the Broad Front for Mexico coalition, the party coordinator has stated that they will compete alone and will announce their candidate in December.

Claudia Sheinbaum has a technical background, with a degree in Physics and a master’s and doctorate in Engineering. She began her political career under President López Obrador, serving as Secretary of the Environment when he was the head of government of Mexico City. Sheinbaum became the first woman elected as head of government of Mexico City in 2018. She has been praised for her technical knowledge and application of it to public policies, social programs, and education. However, she has also faced criticism, particularly for the metro accident in 2021 that resulted in several deaths.

Xóchitl Gálvez, born in a small town in the state of Hidalgo, emphasizes her indigenous and humble origins. She has a background in engineering and has created several companies in the sector, as well as a foundation for indigenous communities. Gálvez entered politics in 2003 and has held various positions within the PAN party. She gained media attention when she confronted President López Obrador during a morning conference. Since then, her popularity has grown, and she has distinguished herself with a less conservative discourse compared to other members of her party. Gálvez has been praised for her ability to communicate with people and convey authenticity. She aims to attract undecided voters and those who are disenchanted with López Obrador’s presidency.

The upcoming presidential race in Mexico promises to be historic, with two women competing for the presidency. Each candidate brings their own proposals and approaches, and their campaigns will be closely watched as they strive to make history in Mexican politics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

