II° Competition “High altitude artists: your story in the Dolomites”: PLACEMAKER AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

The Castle of Fantasy Association, as part of the Dolomiti Fantasy festival to be held in Trichiana on 2, 3 and 4 June 2023, announces the second edition of the competition dedicated to comics “High altitude artists: your story in the Dolomites”.

The authors will be able to send papers made with any illustrative technique and composed of a maximum of 8 tables, centered on the theme of the Placemaker*, no later than May 7th.

The Placemaker, as Elena Granata tells us about it in the 2021 book of the same name, is the inventor of the places we will inhabit. The one who regenerates, reinvents and reconnects spaces, an architect of change. The one who with a new aesthetic gives a space a new sociality and a new contact with nature, producing a collective public good. The one who is able to see the beautiful where others see the ruin, a solution where everyone sees a problem: a challenge in the face of a threat.

This theme is transversal and speaks of renewal, of rehabilitation, of those who, in a society that looks only towards the future, do so consciously, starting from the existing. We have the beauty of a colorful and lively place, the sustainability of technological solutions attentive to increasingly evident climate change, the reconquest of otherwise degraded and dangerous spaces and a dignity offered by work and by feeling like a person in a difficult context. Some examples of this theme are: the New York High-Line, underground Naples and other projects by Antonio Loffredo, the laboratories inside prisons, the open-air works by Roosegaarde.

How many times have we experienced something indescribable in front of a mural whose message we share? How many times, looking up in a city, would we have liked to see the stars? How many times have we thought about how we could transform an abandoned space into a special place?

Telling a story is one of the most powerful tools we have. In this contest we can tell who made this change before us, therefore a true story, which is more or less known, from the town square to the big cities; but we can also reinvent spaces by imagining transforming a reality close to us into our corner of the world.

Entries will be judged by a Jury composed of: Paola Andreatta: fantasy illustrator and concept artist, author of the Dolomiti Fantasy 2023 manifesto. Mario Gomboli: historical scriptwriter of Diabolik, director of the Astorina publishing house since 1999. Elena Granata: author of “Placemaker. The inventors of the places we will inhabit ′′ (Einaudi, 2021). Professor of Urban Planning at the Milan Polytechnic, vice president of the School of Civil Economy and co-founder of PlanetB.it, a research group on environmental and social issues. Luca Mazzocco: screenwriter, narrative designer and professor at the International School of Comics in Padua. Giacomo Taddeo Traini: author and illustrator for Becco Giallo.

The awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 4 June on the Dolomiti Fantasy stage. The prizes awarded by the Jury will be offered by the BeccoGiallo publishing house: 1st place will receive a voucher worth €110, 2nd place will receive a voucher worth €90 and 3rd place will receive a voucher worth €70, all and three that can be spent on the BeccoGiallo online store or at the stand in the area of ​​the Dolomiti Fantasy exhibition-market. The works of the authors participating in the competition will be exhibited to the public in an exhibition open during the event.

For more information, please visit the site www.dolomitifantasy.comwhere the competition rules and registration form are available.