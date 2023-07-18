Home » competitions for interpreters and drivers, how to participate
World

competitions for interpreters and drivers, how to participate

by admin
competitions for interpreters and drivers, how to participate

by gds.it – ​​6 hours ago

Two competitions from the Chamber of Deputies have been launched for the recruitment of drivers and interpreters/translators. Public selections are open to high school graduates and university graduates. THE CALL FOR INTERPRETERS THE CALL FOR DRIVERS The profiles sought There are a total of 16 jobs (recruitment with the legal status of employees of the Chamber…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Chamber of Deputies: competitions for interpreters and drivers, how to participate appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Migrants, shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia: 41 bodies recovered

You may also like

How Horvat Čagalj from Big Brother looks today...

Bad experiences of Serbs from vacations in Albania...

Big Freedia, review of Central City en Mondo...

Israel has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

Australian Sailor Rescued After Three Months Adrift in...

Why the Crimean Bridge has become a military...

Adherence to socialism and no content to subvert...

Putin among the hawks, forced to relieve pressure...

died 15 years old, the same age serious

Soft Cell, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy