Complaints for increased electricity bills | Info

Many citizens of Belgrade received increased electricity bills, even double.

They have arrived for many Belgraders duplicated electricity bills for the month of July, and if not duplicated, then the amounts are increased by a thousand or two. On the occasion of this, the Association of Consumers of Effectiva also announced, and explained in detail what you should do in case you received a higher electricity bill for the previous month.

“What to do with increased electricity bills for July?

First, a written complaint should be sent to EPS, in which the consumer will dispute the bill for July (indicate absence due to vacation, etc.). In the same letter, request a report on the electricity readings for the last 6 months (or since the beginning of the year), with the question of what date the reading was made and what were the kwh states on the electricity meter.

Until EPS responds, and the response deadline is eight days, the consumer can pay the undisputed part of the bill, according to Article 85 of the Law on Consumer Protection. If he does that, the consumer must write on the payment slip that he is paying the undisputed part of the bill for July 2023.

The disputable part remains to be resolved within the complaint, which in case of rejection, EPS can only be resolved through the courts, i.e. by starting the collection procedure through the executor. It should be taken into account that in order to initiate this procedure, EPS must advance the executor an amount of approx. 5,000 dinars, so the question of profitability arises, if the disputed part of the bill is of a smaller amount.

Consumers who opt for this option should pay each subsequent bill with a payment slip in which, for the purpose of payment, they will write that they are paying the bill for that month. With this method of payment, the disputed debt passes into the zone of outdated debt, at the end of 12 months from its origination.

If EPS does not respond to the complaint within 8 days, it should be reported to the Market Inspection the next daywhich must punish EPS.

If the consumer receives a response and in it an explanation indicating that the EPS did not perform electricity readings in accordance with Article 90 of the Law on Consumer Protection (accounting period of a maximum of one month), it should be forwarded to the Market Inspection, which according to Articles 184 and 185 of the ZZP , imposes a measure to eliminate irregularities from Article 90.

If the answer states that EPS is not competent and refers to the company that performed the measurement, the consumer has no obligation to communicate with the company with which he does not have a contractual relationship. Such an answer would constitute an unfair business practice.

Important: If EPS responds, the response must state whether the complaint is accepted or not! If accepted, the bill must be corrected. If it is refused, EPS is free to proceed further according to the Law, without the possibility of disconnecting the consumer’s electricity because of that debt!!

Also, the Market Inspection must act according to Article 188 of the ZZP and initiate fines in the amount of 50,000, for each consumer separately.

So, these are legal provisions that protect the consumer’s right not to pay the questionable part of the bill, until he receives a precise explanation of how the questionable part arose. If he doesn’t get an explanation, it follows that he has no obligation to pay,” they explained in detail from Effect’s consumer information

By the way, Elektrodistribucija explains that during hot days, consumption “jumps” by 20 percent almost every summer, but judging by the calculations received by the residents of the capital, it seems that they cooled down quite nicely in July. Too much, so to speak. Admittedly, it is not exactly clear how the consumption is so much higher, if we know that during the summer months a large number of people do not stay in the capital.

On the other hand, EPS AD Belgrade, i.e. the “EPS Supply” branch, says that they invoice bills based on the readings of the consumed kilowatt-hours, which are delivered to the supplier by the competent function of the Operator of the distribution system of Elektrodistribucija Serbia, as prescribed by the provisions of the Law on Energy.

So far, 375 complaints have been registered on the read balance compared to 3.4 million customers on the guaranteed supply – say the authorities.

Customers can submit a complaint to EPS AD Belgrade we can send an email to the email address [email protected]by calling the contact center at 0800-111-202 (toll-free phone number) or in person at the address indicated on each electricity bill.

