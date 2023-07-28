Completed the coup in Niger, General Tchiani proclaims himself leader of the country on live TV. Paris: “We do not recognize the putschists”

The Nigerien coup leaders have chosen their leader: at the helm of the country still in turmoil after the military couphe was born in July 27th and the dismissal of the president Mohamed Bazoumcurrently confined to his home by the coup national guard, the general went up Abdourahmane Tchiani. On July 27, the military had announced the “end of the regime known up to now” in the country, as well as announcing the suspension of all institutionsthe closure of borders and the establishment of the curfew 10pm to 5am until further notice.

Tchiani, who did not appear in the recorded video that communicated the soldiers’ seizure of power, proclaimed himself the country’s leader in live declaring that the military intervention was decided to reverse the course and destiny of the country and “avoid its gradual and inevitable end”. The president then addressed the international community asking Niger’s “technical and financial partners to understand the specific situation” of the country and “provide all the necessary support to enable it to face the challenges”. Tchiani, in addition to warning of possible foreign military interventions promising consequences, then added that the forces he led acted “in the name of security and bad governance” that has characterized Niger in recent months. According to some rumors provided by the local media, however, there are also personal reasons: the newspaper The Investigator of Niger writes that President Bazoum had recently decided to remove it from charge of commander of the presidential guard. At the moment it is not possible to say what will be the fate of President Bazoum, but according to some rumors he is in good health.

The international reaction to the coup was immediate, with unanimous condemnation coming from both the USA, the EU and Russia. First of all the United Statesand through its own Secretary of State Antony Blink managed to get in touch with Bazoum, expressed the strong “US interest in restoring constitutional order in the country” and declared that the “economic partnership and on the safety between the US and Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights”. In Niger there are in fact a thousand US soldiers and also a Italian contingent less numerous, engaged in a mission of support e training bilateral to the Nigerien Army Forces. Even the reaction of Paris she didn’t wait. Diplomatic sources communicated that “not recognize the authorities who took power with a coup in Niger led by General Tchiani” and that “Mohamed Bazoum remains the only president of Niger”, adding then an appeal to the “immediate restoration” of the constitutional order in the country in accordance with what was requested by the community international and to thereleaseby President Bazoum.

Niger in recent years has seen theRussian flu grow significantly. In an audio broadcast by a Russian military organization close to Wagner, later declared to be of dubious veracity since it has not been verified by any international media, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinyes it would be complimented with the coup plotters of Niger defining what happened “as a moment of liberation from western colonizers long overdue”. Prigozhin himself has not made any mention of any involvement of his military group in the coup in Niger, but some observers have pointed out that everything happened while Putin was hosting these days in St.Pietroburgo the leaders of African countries closing important agreements.

