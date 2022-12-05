- Comprehensive news: Overseas Chinese and friendly people express condolences on the death of Comrade Jiang Zemin-China News News Center
- Wei Jiaxiang leads MCA leaders to mourn Jiang Zemin | Domestic | Oriental Net Malaysia Oriental Daily Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- ◤Jiang Zemin passed away◢ Zhang Cong condoled Jiang Zemin on behalf of the World China Media Embassy | China Press China Press
- Penang State Government Mourns Jiang Zemin’s Heartfelt Condolences to the Chinese Government and People| North Malaysia| Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin expresses deep condolences at the death | Domestic Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also President of Angola participates in the delivery and use ceremony of key livelihood projects undertaken by Chinese enterprises - Xinhua English.news.cn