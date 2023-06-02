computer-on-off-pc-account-for-electricity-overheating | MobIT | News

If you have a habit of frequently turning off your computer, such a thing can harm its hardware, but also significantly reduce the lifespan of the components. However, the fact that it is constantly on can also harm the computer.

There are really legitimate reasons to keep it both on and off, we’ll look at them below, and the final decision will be up to you as you have to judge what suits you best depending on how you use your computer.

Should you shut down your computer every night?

It all depends on how you use your computer and how often. If it’s every day several times a day, it’s better to leave it on than to turn it off. The computer’s boot process significantly affects its hardware every time you turn it on. The more time it takes to fire up, the more hardware consequences arise. If you only use your computer for a few hours, once a day or less, then it is more practical to turn it off before going to bed.

Reasons to leave your computer on

Extend the life of your computer – Your computer uses a burst of energy every time it restarts. As we mentioned, the ignition process affects the internal components and slowly reduces their lifespan.

Allows for more regular software updates and system scans – The ideal time to scan your computer for viruses or other pests is at night. And we don’t just mean using an antivirus, but also updating programs and other routine tasks that keep your computer powerful. Updates sometimes require a computer restart to take effect, and this usually happens automatically.

Remote control – If you use your computer as a server, then it must be always on.

You will spend less time – your computer needs time to turn on all programs and data again if it was completely turned off before that.

Reasons to shut down your computer

Electricity bill – As is the case with any electrical device and computers use electricity, it would be a good idea to turn off your computer before going to bed if you want to reduce your electricity bill, but don’t expect to ” magically” cut the bill in half.

Overheating of the computer – As summer and heat are approaching, heating can significantly affect the performance of your computer, as well as its longevity. It is also very important to take care of the cooling system and to keep your computer clean. All internal components have a limited life cycle, and you can extend it by letting the computer rest or turning it off.

Silence – Computers can be noisy, fans work non-stop, and sometimes the sound is left on, so notifications can interrupt a peaceful sleep.