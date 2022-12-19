Brussels – “It’s all consultancy. It’s lobbing, it’s not corruption. I do my job”. A wall of silence. No admissions, a strenuous defense of his Fight Impunity, the NGO founded in 2019. The Belgian magistrates found themselves facing a sphinx. Who speaks, but does not reveal. It is Antonio Panzeri. An attitude that recalls the one he maintained during “Clean Hands”. First Greganti.
See also Somalia, after 15 months of postponements, parliamentarians choose the new president in the shadow of the threat of Al Shabaab