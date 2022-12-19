Brussels – “It’s all consultancy. It’s lobbing, it’s not corruption. I do my job”. A wall of silence. No admissions, a strenuous defense of his Fight Impunity, the NGO founded in 2019. The Belgian magistrates found themselves facing a sphinx. Who speaks, but does not reveal. It is Antonio Panzeri. An attitude that recalls the one he maintained during “Clean Hands”. First Greganti.