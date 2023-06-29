Concept stocks are expected to attract attention as nuclear polluted water is discharged into the sea and enters the countdown.

(Original title: The countdown to the discharge of nuclear polluted water into the sea is expected to attract attention)

According to Kyodo News citing sources from the Japanese government, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Grossi on July 4. According to the investigation report, the Japanese side plans to formally decide the date of nuclear sewage discharge after evaluating the content.

According to Japanese media news, starting from June 28, the Japan Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission will conduct an overall confirmation inspection of the overall equipment for discharging nuclear contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. If the inspection passes, the nuclear contaminated water discharging equipment will be ready. According to the plan previously announced by Tokyo Electric Power, the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant will officially begin to be discharged in July.

According to South Korea’s “Central Ilbo” report on the 27th, as the date of nuclear sewage discharge approaching, sales of seaweed products such as wakame and table salt have surged in South Korea. In addition, the salt in some large Korean supermarkets was sold out.

Prior to this, the stock prices of companies such as Dahu Stock and Jiangyan Group had been stimulated by relevant news.

