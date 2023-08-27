Concern Grows as Cuban Mother Missing for Six Days

39-Year-Old Cuban Mother Missing for Six Days

A 39-year-old Cuban mother, Dayami Hechevarria Rodriguez, has been missing for six days from her home in Puerto Padre, municipality of Las Tunas. She left her house last Monday, August 21, wearing her house slippers and taking her cell phone. Her family received a text message on the same day, stating that she had gone to the beach with some friends and not to worry. Since then, there has been no further communication and her cell phone is turned off.

Dayami lives with her mother and two daughters, aged 15 and 18. She works as a clerk in a small sales store located in the portal of her house. The disappearance was reported to the police by Dayami’s eldest daughter. Investigations have revealed that the last location of her phone was not at the beach as stated in the SMS, but in Majibacoa, another municipality of Las Tunas. This has caused great concern for her relatives.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 53819777.

The number of missing persons reports in Cuba has been increasing in recent months. Last week, a woman reported the disappearance of her mother, an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s, who had been missing for five days from her home in Havana. The daughter stated that her mother was last seen taking the P12 towards Santiago de Las Vegas.

In another concerning incident, Eusebia Martínez Figueredo, an elderly woman suffering from dementia, has been missing for three months. Her relatives have offered a $1,000 reward for any information leading to her whereabouts. Eusebia resides in Los Cocos, Santiago de las Vegas, in the Habanero municipality of Boyeros, and has a child in Nicaragua.

These cases highlight the urgent need for increased awareness and action to address the issue of missing persons in Cuba.

