Concerns for Fate of Manatee Amid Cuban Food Crisis: Children Capture Stunning Images of Rare Sighting in Havana’s Almendares River

Title: Cuban Children Capture Images of Manatee in Havana River, Raising Concern Amidst Food Crisis

Subtitle: Endangered Manatee Spotting Elicits Pleas for Protection and Preservation

Cuban children recently made an exciting discovery when they sighted a manatee swimming in the Almendares River, located under the iron bridge in Havana. The children captured stunning images of the gentle marine mammal, providing a rare glimpse of this endangered species.

The pictures were shared on Facebook by a user named Abelardo Betancourt Cobas, who published them in the Photos of Havana group. The images depict the manatee relaxing in the murky waters of the Almendares River.

Despite the joy over this sighting, concerns have been raised about the fate of the manatee, especially given the ongoing food crisis on the island. Several individuals have appealed to residents in the area, urging them “not to eat it” in light of the dire circumstances.

Cubans who commented on the Facebook post expressed worry that the manatee’s life was in danger amid the food crisis. Some social media users lamented the possibility of the animal being consumed, while others feared it may become infested by the polluted water. It was emphasized that, as a native species critical to Cuban fauna, the manatee is protected and fishing it is strictly prohibited.

Cubans have become increasingly alarmed as sightings of manatees on the island remain uncommon. Fears have grown regarding the potential disappearance of this extraordinary marine animal. In recent years, manatees were spotted in the San Juan River in Matanzas province and the Santa Cruz del Norte fishing area in Mayabeque province. This year, a manatee was sighted in Santa Fe, Havana.

Alejandro Palmarola, a Cuban botanist and environmentalist, described the Antillean Manatee as an exceptional creature, measuring up to 4 meters in length and weighing a maximum of 1,500 kg. Spotting them is considered a privilege for Cubans. Palmarola noted that the coasts of Havana have historically served as natural sighting areas for manatees, reinforcing that they are at home in these waters.

Specialists attribute the recent increase in sightings to the decrease in human activities along coastal areas during the Covid-19 pandemic. This temporary respite allowed many species, including manatees, to return to their natural habitats.

However, experts caution that illegal hunting has historically been a major threat to these remarkable animals. Vigilance regarding their protection is crucial. People who have the rare opportunity to observe a manatee should refrain from touching, following, hitting, or causing harm to the animal. It is vital not to disturb the manatee or disrupt its natural behavior. Approaching them on boats should be done with caution, as many manatees suffer injuries from boat engines.

Photographing and recording manatees is encouraged, but it is essential to respect their space and refrain from touching or approaching them. Human contact can lead to manatees becoming habituated to humans, potentially endangering their safety.

With their remarkable beauty and vulnerability, manatees serve as a reminder of the importance of conservation efforts. Protecting these magnificent creatures will safeguard their existence for future generations.

