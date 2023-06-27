Concert lineup Coldplay Milan, 25, 26, 28 and 29 June 2023

Discover the songs sung by Coldplay in Milan at the San Siro Stadium during The Spheres World Tour 2023!

06/26/2023 – Eleonora Editorial

Discover the Coldplay concert lineup at the San Siro Stadium in Milan in repeat on 25, 26, 28 and 29 June 2023. The tour of the band, led by Chris Martin, in Italy also stopped in Naples for a total of six stages of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2023 in our country.

At the concerts with the bus of Eventi in Bus

Visit the site of www.eventinbus.com and check if your favorite concert can be reached with the coaches of our partner Eventi in Bus! Remember to insert the code TEAM-W (write it in capital letters) in the DISCOUNT COUPON field that you find during the booking processto obtain the highest percentage discount!

Coldplay lineup Milan

Below you will find the setlist of songs that Coldplay will bring to the stage as part of the The Spheres World Tour (the lineup may be subject to change):

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

Live life

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go

Politics

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full Of Stars

Sparks

Humankind

Fix You

Bulletproof

Bus concerti Coldplay

Bus events, Team World partner, organises Coach RESERVED FOR FANS ONLY per reach venues for Coldplay concerts in 2023. There are departures from all over Italy. Why travel by bus?

NO STRESS for travel arrangements: your only thought will be to buy your seat on the bus and reach the meeting place. You have fun, Eventi in Bus will take care of the rest!IT IS CHEAP because you won’t have to spend money on petrol, parking, highway and hotelsTRAVEL WITH FANS because the buses are reserved only for those who are going to the concert

BUS CONCERTI COLDPLAY

CLICK HERE AND BOOK YOUR PLACE

By clicking on the link you will have access to all the info, the prices of the bus trip and a tutorial to save on your booking thanks to discount code TEAM-W offered by Team World that can be used for any event on the Eventi in Bus website.

Se you have decided to travel with Eventi in Bus to reach your favorite concert or the convention of your interest, know that you can book using the discount code offered from Team World and valid for all events on the site www.eventinbus.com.

When booking, copy and paste this code into the “DISCOUNT COUPON” field:

TEAM-W

you can also write it directly, the important thing is to use CAPITAL letters otherwise no discount will be applied. Then press on ACTIVATE THE VOUCHER and you will see the total cost of your updated trip.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

