Concert May 1st 2023, here are all the singers on stage. Location and TV times, what you need to know

It has been held for more than thirty years concert on May 1st in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, in Rome, on the occasion of Labor Day. The first time was in 1990. The event represents a transversal event, a music festival, an opportunity for people to get together, to celebrate ideals. The Italian trade unions organize it CGIL, CISL and UIL with the intention of honoring and defending the value of work. The slogan chosen for 2023 is taken from the beginning of the Italian Constitution: “Italy is a democratic republic founded on work”, an individual right and a social duty that must be guaranteed and valued. This year the 75 years of the drafting of the fundamental legislative text of our state. Historically, the iconic May 1st concert has come to symbolize social change and transformation. It is also known as Concertone since it lasts several hours: it starts in the afternoon and ends late at night.

Ligabue will return to the concert stage after 17 years (Ansa)

The conductors

For the sixth consecutive edition – an absolute record – the presenter and actress will take the May Day stage Amber Angiolini. At his side, to present the Concertone, we will find Fabrizio Biggioactor and television presenter, member of “The usual idiots”comedy duo formed by him and by Francis Mandelli (recently reconstituted after a past breakup) and aired daily with Fiorello in the program Viva Rai 2!.

Location and TV times

The beginning of the Concertone is scheduled at 15:15 live on Rai 3 and Rai Radio 2. The entire event will also be available on RaiPlaylive and on demand version. Rai Italy will offer the concert from San Giovanni square worldwide, dividing it into two tranches. In the’opening actat 14, they will perform Leo Gassmann, Isis, Savana Funk, Camilla Magli and Wepro. The concert is free to enter and reservations are not required. You can access while seats last. If you arrive by subway, you can take line A with the Manzoni or Re di Roma exit.

Here she is line up of the concert, with great Italian artists who will play and sing live and ainternational guest.

The artists

The last to announce his participation, yesterday, was Ligabue. Reduce da due

sold out concerts in the clubs of Rome and Milan in which he presented his latest single ‘Riderai’ live, Liga returns to the Roman stage after 17 years.

Emma Brown will bring his new single to the Concertone ‘half the world‘, released on April 28th: ​​first extract from the album on which the Salento artist is working and which will debut 4 years after the previous ‘Fortuna’. She will take the stage Lazza (Jacopo Lazzarini)second in Sanremo with ‘Ash’who is bringing his hits to the main Italian arenas and to the Arena di Verona with ‘Open-Tower’, totally sold out, and from June in the most important summer festivals. Speaking of Sanremo, we will also find the third classified, Mr. Rainthe singer of ‘Super heroes’. The rapper and producer has 13 platinum and 5 gold records to his credit. At the Concertone he will not be missing Tananai (Alberto Cotta Ramusino) revelation of 2022 with his first unreleased album ‘Rave, Eclipse’ and the single presented in Sanremo, ‘Tango’, both certified platinum. The stages of his next tour in Rome, Milan and Naples are already sold out.

We will see perform Orchestratea contemporary formation born from a real collective project, between music and theater, e Genevaartist from Turin who signed ‘Diamonds’one of the most interesting albums of 2022 according to critics.

‘Vamos a la playa’, ‘Summer is ending’, ‘No tengo dinero’: did you recognize these iconic 80s hits? But of course, they are the unforgettable songs of the Kingwho will join the other artists.

Then there will be the rapper born in 1997 The Three (Guido Luigi Senia), who has just released the single ‘Roma’; Levantesinger-songwriter, performer and style icon who will perform live some songs from her latest and fifth album entitled ‘Opera Futura’; Mara Sattei, versatile and transversal artist among the most prominent in recent years. At Concertone 2023 he will perform Rocco Hunt, which has collected over 25 platinum records in the last 2 years alone between the boot, France and Spain, international collaborations, over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a repertoire of 2.3 billion total streams. His latest single has just been released ‘Let’s not fight anymore’, looking forward to a summer tour. It will animate the musical May Day too Francesco Gabbaniwho, after releasing the new single ‘the habit’has returned to host in prime time on Rai 1 ‘It takes a flower’, a show that combined variety with environmental issues. In the Capital they will play the Construction site: Rachele Bastreghi, Francesco Bianconi and Claudio Brasiniafter releasing the new album “Elvis”, are preparing to return live with a sold out club tour. For the eleventh time she will perform on May Day Piero Peluthis year also in the company of alborosieSicilian singer-songwriter and beatmaker, with whom the former frontman of Litfiba will present ‘free music’. We will see Alfathe Genoese singer-songwriter born in 2000 who has just concluded ‘In the Clouds Tour’; Gaiathe Italian-Brazilian singer-songwriter in turn returning from her first indoor tour in Italian clubs, and who has recently released her latest single ‘Ecstasy’; Rose Villainsinger and author with millions of streams who has just released her first album ‘Radio Gotham’. Also expected i Coma_Thingsthe duo formed by California and Fausto Lamacouple in life and in music, after the success of Sanremo 2023 with ‘The Goodbye’; Ariesthe young singer-songwriter symbol of Generation Z, also a veteran of the Ariston where she sang ‘sea of ​​trouble’; Aiellothe songwriter who after releasing the contemporary ballad ‘We wait for Morning’, ready to anticipate his third album which will be released soon. They will join colleagues Lightning strikesa breakthrough artist, surprising for his versatility and brilliance, as further demonstrated by his latest single ‘Everything useless’; Carl Bravewhich he just published ‘Remember’looking forward to the next album he will tour this summer; Matthew Paulilloactor and songwriter, best known for ‘sea out’ and which has already achieved two gold records and two platinum records. The international host on May 1, 2023 will be Aurora from Norway (over 300 million daily hits on TikTok): his ‘Cure For Me’ is the soundtrack of the video teaser dedicated to May Day in Rome. For lovers of the Italian urban scene there will be too No Ezz (2.2 million listeners on Spotify per month). Finally, we will find i BNKR44, Giuse The Lizia, Mille, Napoleone, Serendipity, Wayne, Ciliari, Tropea, Geolier, Uzi Lvke, Epoque, Paolo Benvegnù. In addition to all these artists, the winners of the contest will perform at the concert on May 1st 1mnext Etta, Maninni, Still Charles and the winner of the contest ‘Road safety in music’ Hermes.