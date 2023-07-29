Concert of – July 2023

The Romanian Electric Castle Romanian festival continues on its steady path to becoming an event of excellence in the European summer. Located around the Banffy castle in Bontida, near the city of Cluj, the festival -one of the few in Europe that offers live music 24 hours a day, during the five days it occupies- presents a poster in the that highlights important names but, even better, tells some secrets of the world music scene and does so with elegance and good ideas. This is a festival of massive shows, but also of brilliant details, both musical and experiential. In this aspect, the enclosure and its excellent planning stand out: circulation is easy, intuitive and interactive. The EC Village is another success: a neighborhood of tents where some 15,000 people form a community with all the necessary amenities including lockers, laundry service, supermarket, yoga and gymnastics classes and even a stage where there were DJs and a surprise acoustic from the popular local group Vita de vie.

On the first day of the festival -which was technically the second since there was a previous warm-up in which San Holo performed- the general public got ready to enjoy the pyrotechnic shows suitable for all audiences by Macklemore and George Ezra, while that the most curious fans wandered through the infinity of secondary stages -located some in the surroundings of the Castle that gives its name to the event, others in the middle of the brand new nature of Transylvania- and obtained memorable performances in return. Clear examples were the sessions of the Cuban Cami Lyé Okun and the mythical English father of world music, Gilles Peterson. The Havana-born woman flooded a beautiful and intimate setting surrounded by vegetation with Latin vibes, creating an early trance embodied in the broken hip movements that were contagious on the dance floor. After two hours of psychedelic Latin language, Layé Okún left the post to his friend Gilles Peterson who, as usual, took all God who was before him on a trip. Peterson’s musical soul is enchantingly broad and that’s where the click that his sessions achieve comes from: the genius with which he transitions from carioca funk to dub to some 90s disco anthem is enormous. He becomes a witch, takes over the bodies of the dancers present and controls the mood like the best. A while before on the Backyard stage -literally the courtyard of the castle-, The Bitches they warped reality for a while, which I hadn’t been able to do Emma Ruth Rundle on the same stage minutes before; unfortunately his art of deep and self-absorbed feelings did not resist the omnipresent sound of the other stages. Going back to the Bitchos, his proposal did not leave anyone indifferent, whether they used psychedelic cumbia, surfing or Middle Eastern cadences; and there is an explanation for this: to all of this they apply a healthy and authentic punk attitude. The result is a show executed from total emotion, fresh, contagious, joyful and powerful in equal parts. With sympathy and dedication, London’s pan-continental group left the public begging for more.

Queralt Lahoz

July 21

The activity on the main stage begins at sunset with the appearance of the locals Coma. The successful alternative metal sextet drew some 10,000 people who sang each of their songs and set the stage for the compelling performance of the Australian Tash Sultana. Even though the format of her concert might call for a small room more than a festival center stage, the passionate Melbourne artist managed to get the crowd completely on her side. It is that her proven conditions as a multi-instrumentalist of hers are to celebrate and even more so her spectacular poise when it comes to singing.

The festival runs between the infinite activities that it proposes and the alternative scenarios dedicated mostly to different genres of electronic music. At times it becomes difficult to attend to all the attractions on offer, although the use of the festival’s official app is of great help as it informs about the numerous events (surprise concerts, actions with artists and brands, etc.), sends notifications about the the user’s favorite artists, and even gives notices about the upcoming weather situation, which by the way, was not the best in the run-up to the most important show of the night, that of the mythical Iggy Pop. La iguana and his large band burst in with “TV Eye” and the impact is immediate: this is gringo late show noise. The power of the brass over the crushing riff and that urgent and unmistakable voice can do everything. The same goes for the mega-classic riff of “Raw Power”, the most beastly finesse heard at this festival so far. “I wrote this song when I was a kid. It’s not one of those shits you’ll hear on the radio, ”she warned before“ I’m Sick Of You ”. The interpretation is moving. Even trying not to be a prisoner of nostalgia, the question appears by itself: How many young artists can compose and perform in this way? After the incendiary finale with “Search and Destroy”, Iggy Pop continues to justify his position as a reference at 76 years of age, surrounding himself with a rock band with capital letters that, as a good cultural manifesto, offers a seismic sound to make its leader shine, who, Without the slightest hint of pathos, he leaves the stage giving away a double fuck you that tastes more like a blessing than an offense.

The closing of the main stage was in charge of the also Australians Pendulum and its rock of fluorescent skyscrapers. As synthetic as they were bestial, they enjoyed their striking popularity among the Romanian public, who appreciated the chance to see them in another of the surprise shows, in this case on the Stables stage, a rustic exposed brick warehouse that was neither more nor less than the place where the family that owned the castle had their horses centuries ago. The promised rain finally came with more force by the time the only Spanish credit of the event said present. Queralt Lahoz He took the Backyard stage and with an impeccable performance he turned that illuminated forest into a sensual liturgy. The Catalan woman and her undisguised angel fell in love with the respectable who with tender clumsiness and good will tried to follow her palms. An unforgettable hour of RNB, flamenco, hip hop, soul and perreo in the rain that left the sensation of being one of those concerts to hesitate in the future: “I saw Queralt Lahoz in the wooded backyard of a castle in Transylvania, along with about 300 other lucky ones.” Simply spectacular.

Iggy Pop

July 22

The Hangar stage, a megastore with a capacity for about 15,000 people, would be the space where the planets of those who need dark music to leave them in a bright place will align. Brutus they were the favorites of the dark hemisphere of the Electric Castle and they left the rod high enough that you needed to zoom in on it. The Antwerp trio is the most valuable diamond of the current post metal scene. Her concert is a deep emotional journey, a kind of noisy reiki session, guided by the urgent mantras of the one and only Stephanie Mannaerts. They went back and forth over her discography emphasizing her great “Unison Life” and at the end of his show the nostalgia was immediate.

The main stage would continue with the post rock theme as it was taken over by the “other” Icelandic miracle beyond Björk, Sigur Ros. At this point it is useless to try to describe what the quartet exposes when they go on stage. The sober and spectacular staging, the arc on Jonsi’s guitar and that unwavering audio that always accompanies them are the elements that define the experience that has barely begun. Such is the artistic nature of the group that they are becoming more extreme: more incidental, more dreamlike, slower, more wall-of-sound than ever. In short, Sigur Rós being Sigur Rós, which is saying a lot.

In an event of dimensions like this, it is logical that the attendees create their own route, which took us back to the Backyard stage for the performance of the Istanbulian Gaye Su Akyol. Mysterious, with narrowed eyes and her own vision of rock, the also activist, anthropologist and painter confirmed the maxim that less is more: accompanied by a drummer and a magnificent guitarist and multi-instrumentalist named Gorkem Karabudak, displayed his collection of exotic songs that take elements of Turkish psychedelic rock and Anatolian music and implant them within an attitude of constant defiance and rebellion. The fact that Romania and Turkey are almost neighboring countries makes the public very familiar with this musical code; the party table is served. Before the bombastic sessions of Netsky, Metric y Booka Shadelos Dub Pistols They starred in the funniest moment of the night. It should be clarified that the louts of London are the only group that participated in all editions of the festival, so if they are already easy to empathize with, you have to imagine what they are like when they sit at home. Illustrated hooliganism live in Transylvania.

Orbital

July 23th

The last day in a festival this long usually brings feelings of melancholy, and at some point the order of the most anticipated concerts -Orbital, Morcheeba both near the end of the day- had something to do with that cheating feeling. But let’s go to the beginning. The weather was perfect, the attendees rested in the shade of the trees, strolled through the facilities of the omnipresent architectural complex that was the protagonist of the event, recharged their batteries in the food courts or listened to the DJs who were entertaining the day -the sessions of the local DJ Hefe, Aldaris and the British Millie McKee-.

As expected, a good part of the Electric Castle lineup is made up of Romanian groups and on this day there were two shows to highlight: the folklore metal Dirty Shirt -a very fun collective of fourteen musicians who make an improbable style like La Pegatina meets Fear Factory in the middle of the Carpathians- and that of the impressive Subcarpatį. Regarding the latter, we must say that it has been a long time since we have seen a band that can mix native styles of their country with Western sounds with such certainty, in this case close to trip hop, hip hop and alternative. The anguish and sense of unity of Romanian folklore, sized to the volume and depth of dark arrangements, with a portentous soul, as if Tool were from Bucharest and freaked out with dubstep and post rock. Really new and cool.

While Frank Carter and his Rattlesnakes displayed all their paraphernalia to appropriate an already devoted public, Morcheeba gave a beautiful surprise show -only guitar and voice, doing three of his biggest hits and a successful version of “Summertime”- under a big tree and Huey Morgan (Fun Lovin Criminals) made everyone dance disco, the new revelation of nu metal, Nova Twins, gave an irresistible show on the second stage of the festival. It’s true that musically they won’t make us discover anything -at least for now-, but they do bring back that particular feeling of 90’s groove metal. And not only that, bassist Georgia South’s performance is impressive, her sound embraces, filling the room with riffs and arrangements as complex as they are direct.

The end was approaching with a delicatessen of dimensions on the Backyard stage: Oscar Jerome He gave proof of why he is one of the most important jazz figures of recent years. Together with his solid band, he surfed his catalog in a danceable key; the common denominator of her concert was a constant and valuable display of swing and groove. Great. To finish sealing feelings until life puts another edition of the festival ahead -by the way, they have already started selling the super early birds for 2024-, Zero -7 like DJs- played a hallucinated forest and the still inspired Orbital they used their techno and break charms to make their audience close their eyes and freak out who knows what, but judging by the delighted faces the Hartnoll brothers must be doing something right, just as Electric Castle did in this victorious ninth edition .

