Concert Week, win tickets for The Weeknd, Dcode and others

The multinational concert promoter Live Nation has announced a new edition of Concert Week in our country. And what is Concert Week, you ask? Well, a whole week of contests in which fans can win tickets, trips, backstage passes, merchandising or meet & greets with various artists. It will extend from June 12 to 16 through the promoter’s social networks (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok) and you can participate in two contests per day.