Concert Week, win tickets for The Weeknd, Dcode and others

Concert Week, win tickets for The Weeknd, Dcode and others

The multinational concert promoter Live Nation has announced a new edition of Concert Week in our country. And what is Concert Week, you ask? Well, a whole week of contests in which fans can win tickets, trips, backstage passes, merchandising or meet & greets with various artists. It will extend from June 12 to 16 through the promoter’s social networks (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok) and you can participate in two contests per day.

The participating tours, shows and festivals are: The Weeknd, Coldplay, The National, Maroon 5, Hombres G, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Louis Tomlinson, Cirque du Soleil “Ovo”he Dcode Fest and Gozo Fest.

The winners will be contacted on June 19 by email. The information about the contests and the rules are available at www.livenation.es

