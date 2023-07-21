Concerts of the Aste Nagusia 2023 in Nave 9

The week of parties in Nave 9 is powerful with the programming of six days of concerts. Among the rock and punk bands that will be performing at the Bilbao Maritime Museum there are several foreign ones (Mess from Mexico, The Real Mackenzies of Canada..), state (The Lizards, The Clash City Rockers…) and a good selection of Basque bands (Brigade Loco, Feline, Parabellum, Negracalavera, The Riff Truckers, Moonshine Wagon…)

It is not the only music that will be played during the summer in the Bilbao hall, since during the month of July, as in previous months, it is offering very interesting concerts. On the 15th the Koreans performed Room kicks together with the Valencians Deaf Devilsand on the 23rd the Basque ska.jazz combo will do it Amaika Rude Sound.

The festival schedule is as follows:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

