Condemns Griner, Lavrov: Moscow is willing to discuss an exchange of prisoners with the US

Condemns Griner, Lavrov: Moscow is willing to discuss an exchange of prisoners with the US

Russia “is ready to discuss the exchange of prisoners with the United States, but only within the framework of the channel previously agreed by the presidents of the two countries”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters, according to Tass reports. “We are ready to discuss this issue, but within the framework of the channel that has been agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden,” Lavrov said. Yesterday a Russian court sentenced American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison for drug possession and trafficking.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said the United States has a “serious proposal” that Moscow should accept to help release basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted in Russia for drug possession. The BBC reports.

Kirby did not give any other details; Press reports are reporting that Washington may offer Moscow a prisoner exchange. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is willing to discuss the matter.

