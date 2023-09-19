Conditional Authorization of Covid-19 Vaccines: Mexico Requires Proof of Quality, Safety, and Effectiveness

Mexican Government Requires Quality, Safety, and Effectiveness from Covid-19 Vaccines

The Undersecretary of Health in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, has emphasized that the authorization to market Covid-19 vaccines in the country is contingent upon pharmaceutical companies proving the quality, safety, and effectiveness of their products. The Federal Commission against Health Risks (Cofepris) will review and analyze the proposals submitted by these companies to ensure that they meet the necessary technical requirements.

López-Gatell clarified that the process of obtaining authorization is not simply administrative paperwork but includes rigorous technical evaluations. He explained that the evaluation differs from the emergency use authorization that was granted during the pandemic. The marketing file for a pharmaceutical product must meet specific criteria to demonstrate its quality, safety, and efficacy.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently announced that private companies would be allowed to import vaccines against Covid-19. López Obrador assured the public that the government does not intend to hinder the purchase of vaccines by individuals or businesses. However, he also stressed that the responsibility for ensuring the right to health lies with the State.

In response to concerns about citizens’ preference for vaccines from certain countries, López-Gatell stated that the government will not judge individual choices. However, he attributed some of these preferences to ideological reasons rather than scientific evidence. He emphasized that the decision on which vaccines to approve in Mexico is based on a rigorous scientific analysis and not influenced by marketing or profit motives.

While citizens are free to express their preferences for specific vaccines, López-Gatell emphasized that the health of the population should not be trivialized. He called on people to prioritize scientific analysis rather than treating vaccines as consumer products fueled by marketing strategies.

The Mexican government is taking a cautious and scientifically informed approach to ensure that all vaccines approved for distribution in the country meet the required standards of quality, safety, and efficacy.

