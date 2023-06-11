Condò: “Inter cannot give in forever, Hakimi is an open wound. If you don’t keep Onana…”

The well-known journalist Paolo Condò said this after Manchester City’s victory against Inter in the Champions League final

“Pride and many regrets. Pride for Inter’s performance, but there are so many regrets. The teams were indeed much closer than we all thought.

It was looking good for Inter, for a number of reasons. The final was played tonight and Inter lost it, the one against Real wasn’t the anticipated final, this can be said now. The Nerazzurri players didn’t think they could have all these chances tonight. City defended better than they used to.

Inter have already been selling players in the summer for some years and then somehow replacing them. But it can’t last forever. Hakimi is still a wound. Hakimi coming to see Inter in the Champions League, just to show how well he was at Inter. If you can’t keep a goalkeeper like Onana after this wonderful season, it can’t always be good. Zhang talked about refinancing the debt. The Inter fan expects something more solid”her words.

