Investigators went to the site of the building collapse at Marseille, where a mechanical excavator is clearing rubble from the site of the collapsed building on Sunday in the French Mediterranean city. The goal is to try to understand the causes of the explosion, probably caused by a gas leak. The teams recovered the remains of six people in the debris and rubble of the apartment building, while two people are still missing. Four of the six bodies pulled from the rubble have been identified. This was announced by the prosecutor of Marseilles, Dominique Laurens, specifying that it is a 74-year-old man, his wife of the same age, and two women, respectively 65 and 88 years old.

