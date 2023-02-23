Maximum result and minimum effort. There Lazio takes advantage of this old mantra to secure the passage of the round in Conference League, after the 1-0 of the first leg. The biancocelesti slam on Scuffet, tremble on Yeboah’s chance in the final and equalize 0-0 against Cluj. A result that was enough to advance to the round of 16 of the tournament, eliminating a team that struggled a lot to play and finished in ten (Muhar sent off in the 78th minute).

THE MATCH



Maurizio Sarri smiles, celebrating the passage of the round with minimal effort and despite the many absences: without Milinkovic-Savic, Zaccagni, Pedro, Romagnoli, Radu and the disqualified Patric it ends 0-0 between Lazio and Cluj, a result that is enough to go forward in the Conference. The Biancocelesti manage the pace of the game and, after an initial study phase, build their first chance in the 17th minute: Luis Alberto takes over Lazzari’s cross, but Scuffet deflects it for a corner with a great save. Cluj immediately responded to Casale’s mistake, which activated Kanga: the attacker served Krasniqi, who however wasted a great opportunity. Both formations push in pursuit of the goal, with great pressure from the Romanians, but do not build other chances. We therefore go into the break at 0-0. In the second half, Lazio enters with a completely different attitude and with a very inspired Luis Alberto, who tries twice to score from a corner by committing Scuffet. In the 63rd minute, the former Udinese player saved his side in a convulsive action: Vecino was walled up by a defender, then hit the goalkeeper twice and finally Luka Romero shot wide. Cluj remained in ten in the 78th minute, due to Muhar’s second yellow card, but still came close to scoring: Yeboah anticipated Gila, but shot high from an excellent position. Basic also goes close to scoring, but ends 0-0: Lazio, thanks to the first leg victory (1-0), flies to the round of 16 of the Europa Conference League.

REPORT CARDS



Luis Alberto 6.5 – The best of Lazio, by detachment. He came close to scoring at the start, allowed himself the luxury of trying the “Olympic goal” twice in the second half and inspired every offensive action.



Gila 6 – Plays starter due to the absence of alternatives and provides a good performance. Precise in defense, he also helps in the construction and makes a single mistake in the final, when Yeboah is close to 1-0.



Scuffet 7 – He protects his team’s goal in every possible way, on an evening that brings him back to the glories of Udinese, when half of Serie A was on his trail and he was very close to Atletico Madrid. At least three result-saving games for him.



Muhar 5 – The Croatian is very nervous right from the start of the match. He gets booked and completes his match-no with the foul on Immobile. Red in the 78th minute and Cluj in ten.

THE TABLE



CLUJ (4-4-2) – Scuffet 7; Manea 6 (38′ st Braun sv), Kolinger 6, Burca 5.5, Camora 6; Deac 6 (33′ st Hoban sv), Cvek 6, Muhar 5, Krasniqi 6 (38′ st Petrila sv); Male 5.5 (25′ st Birligea 5.5), Janga 6 (38′ st Yeboah 6). All. Petrescu. Available: Gal, Balgradean, Tiru, ​​Bordeianu, Fica.



LAZIO (4-3-3) – Luis Maximiano sv; Lazzari 6, Gila 6, Casale 6, Hysaj 6; Basic 6, Vecino 5.5, Luis Alberto 6.5 (31′ st Cataldi 6); Romero 6 (20′ st Cancellieri), Immobile 5.5, Felipe Anderson 6. All. Sarri. Subs: Renzetti, Provedel, Pellegrini, Marcos Antonio, Mussolini, Bertini, Ruggeri, Marusic.



Referee: Zwayer.



Ammonites: Casale (L), Muhar (C), Immobile (L), Deac (C), Cvek (C).



Expelled: Muhar (C) al 33′ st.

THE RESULTS OF OTHER CHALLENGES



-Dnipro-

AEK Larnaca 0-0 (AEK Larnaca advance by aggregate score of 0-1)



-Partisan-

Sheriff 1-3



Scorers: 13′ Menig (P), 22′ Badolo rig. (L), 46′ pt Diop (S), 2′ st Diop (S) (Sheriff advances with aggregate score 2-3)



-Anderlecht-Ludogorets 3-0 dcr (2-1 dts)



Scorers: 13′ auto. Russo (A), 23′ st Verschaeren (A), 26′ st Igor Thiago (L). (Anderlecht advances on penalties. Notes: three errors out of three from the penalty spot for Ludugorets with Pipa, Yankov and Pedro Naressi).