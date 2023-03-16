The Sarri’s Lazio is out of the Conference League. In the second leg of the round of 16, the Biancocelesti replicate the result of the first leg againstThe Alkmaar: Dutch win 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate). Biancoceleste advantage with Felipe Anderson in the 21st minute, equalized after seven minutes from the missile of Karlsson what a joke Provedel. In the second half Jansen’s eleven overturned it, with the goal of Pavlidis in the 62nd minute again with an assist from Karlsson.

THE MATCH



Lazio are also defeated in the Netherlands against

Alkmaar, at the Afas Stadion it ends 2-1. A rather hard-fought first half of the game, with good rhythms and high intensity. Despite some rotations and some defections, the Biancocelesti didn’t give up on attacking, even finding the opening goal in the 21st minute: Zaccagni broke free on the left and set up for

Felipe Anderson, who with his inside right, almost from a standstill, puts Ryan in for the 1-0. The two-way tie lasted only seven minutes, with the hosts scoring the 1-1 thanks to a great blow from outside the area by Karlsson (Provedel was not irresistible). Sarri’s eleven did not give up, but at the end of the first half it was still Alkmaar who came close to scoring: the duel was renewed in the 45th minute

Karlsson-Provedel, with the Italian goalkeeper who has the upper hand this time. At the double whistle the scorecard reads 1-1. In the second half, the guests tried again, with Pellegrini finishing from outside. The game was fun, with chances for both teams: Reijnders was among the Dutch ranks who made himself dangerous, hitting the outside post in the 55th minute. The Dutch didn’t slow down and overturned the result in the 62nd minute: the usual

Karlsson from the left it triggers

Pavlidis, who controls and closes with his right foot to make it 2-1. In the final quarter of an hour the laziali look for at least an equal goal, which however does not arrive. Az Alkmaar wins again 2-1 (as in the first leg), and flies to the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 4-2. Eliminated the Lazio of Sarri.

REPORT CARDS

Karlsson 7 – Decisive on the first leg, decisive on the return leg. The Swedish talent is a real thorn in the side on the left: he scores a masterpiece goal and assists Pavlidis for the second goal. Impregnable.

Pavlidis 6.5 – Extremely solid performance, with lots of dirty work and the deserved 2-1 goal. Romagnoli manages to contain him, minus his colleagues in the department.

Provedel 5.5 – Responsibilities for the first goal are not few, at a time when his team has to withstand the shock wave of the opponent. Disapointing note, even considering the good season that he is playing.

Felipe Anderson 6.5 – He deceives the biancocelesti with a shot from the edge of the post that strikes Ryan, and he is the only one with the plug really attached to the front. A few too many affectations, but his performance is more than enough.

THE TABLE

AZ Alkmaar (4-3-3): Ryan 6; Sugawara 6, Goes 6.5 (dal 41′ st Beukema sv), Hatzidiakos 6, Kerkez 6; Clasie 6.5, Mijnans 6, Reijnders 6.5; Odgaard 6.5 (dal 41′ st Lhado sv), Pavlidis 6.5, Karlsson 7 (dal 41′ st Van Brederode sv). All. Jansen. A disposizione: Verhulst, Owusu-Oduro, Vanheusden, de Wit, Buurmeester, De Jong, Barasi, Meerdink.



Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel 5.5; Marusic 5.5, Gila 5.5, Romagnoli 6 (from 13′ st Casale 5.5), Pellegrini 5.5 (from 24′ st Lazzari 6); Vecino 6, Milinkovic-Savic 6 (from 13′ st Luis Alberto 6), Basic 5.5; Cancellieri 5.5, Felipe Anderson 6.5 (from 33′ st Romero sv), Zaccagni 6 (from 13′ st Pedro 6). All. Sarri. Subs: Maximiano, Magro, Floriani, Patric, Marcos Antonio, Cataldi, Bertini.



Referee: Jug.



Scorers: 28′ Karlsson (A), 62′ Pavlidis (A); 21′ Felipe Anderson (L)



Ammonites: Kerkez (A); Neighbor (L), Pellegrini (L)



THE OTHER GAMES

Djurgardens IF – Lech Poznan 0-3



(agg. 0-5: 77′ Marchwinski, 91′ Kvekveskiri, 92′ Skoras)

Slovan Bratislava – Basilea 1-4 dcr



(agg 4-4: 10 Abubakari, 17 Kucka; 53 Calafiori, 93 Amdouni)

Nice – Sheriff 3-1



(agg. 4-1: 30′ Labor, 53′ Moffi, 79′ Brahimi; 54′ Tapsoba)

Villarreal – Anderlecht 0-1



(adj 1-2: 73′ Slimani)

West Ham – AEK Lamaca 4-0



(agg 6-0: 20′ Scamacca, 47′, 49′ Bowen, 65′ Mubama)