In the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Conference League, Lazio lost 2-1 at home against AZ Alkmaar and jeopardized qualification, which will be decided in 9 days in the Netherlands. Biancocelesti ahead with Pedro on 26′ and masters of the field for half an hour. Then the Dutch wake up and equalize with Pavlidis and overturn the match with the former Milan Primavera Kerkez at 62′. One wood on each side: Milinkovic-Savic and Mijnans with Cataldi’s detour.

THE MATCH



A bitter Conference League night for Lazio, who also tonight at the Olimpico confirm the defects of this season, namely that of suffering the double commitment between the championship and Europe. After the beautiful victory in Naples, Milinkovic-Savic and his companions run into a defeat that risks jeopardizing the European path. A real shame, also because for half an hour there was only one team on the field, Sarri’s, who broke the deadlock with great merit but as soon as they lowered the pace, the Dutch returned, very good at pressing high while conceding something in defence. But a bit of bad luck (Milinkovic-Savic’s cross) and a lot of inaccuracy cost the Capitoline dearly.

Sarri must do without the injured Immobile: Felipe Anderson false nine, with Pedro and Zaccagni on either side. Casale returns to defense and Lazzari makes Hysaj catch his breath. Cataldi returns to directing, with Vecino on the bench. Jansen makes only one change in the 11 that beat Vitesse last Friday (Klasie captain for Mihailovic in midfield) and relies on Odgaard, a past in Sassuolo and Italian champion with Inter Primavera, who completes the trident of attack with Pavlidis (17 goals and 9 assists in the season before today) and Karlsson. In defense on the left wing the Hungarian Kerkez, a year in Milan’s Primavera before moving to AZ in January 2022.

Lazio starts immediately with their foot on the accelerator and the Dutch are immediately in trouble. Especially on the right out, where Sugawara doesn’t keep up with Zaccagni. So already in the 2nd minute the ex Verona from the back puts in the center of the area for the onrushing Milinkovic-Savic who hits dirty with his left foot and the ball goes wide. Three minutes and the danger for AZ moves to the other side, with Kerkez who risks an own goal in the slide and takes refuge in a corner from Lazzari’s cross. The full-back was then the protagonist of a good restart concluded with a high shot from the edge (15′). The goal was in the air and arrived in the 18th minute: Felipe Anderson stole the ball from Klasie in midfield and triggered Zaccagni, who cleared Sugawara and put into the area for the onrushing Pedro, the Spaniard volleyed with his left foot and beat Ryan. Lazio tries to take advantage of the opponents’ difficult moment and in the 26th minute Pedro engages the Australian national goalkeeper again. AZ gave signs of awakening in the 31st minute, when Mijnans’ left-footed volley hit Cataldi, with Maximiano saved from the post. An alarm bell poorly received by the biancocelesti, who suffer an equalizer in the 45th minute: Reijnders steals the ball from Milinkovic-Savic and triggers Karlsson who serves Pavlidis from the back, the Greek anticipates Patric and beats Maximiano. The Sergeant immediately tries to make it up to you, but his shot from outside the box hits the crossbar after a deflection from Ryan (46′). Thus we go to the rest on 1-1, with Lazio dominating the field for half an hour and the Dutch growing in the last part of the fraction.

Sarri leaves the bruised Casale in the locker room and inserts Romagnoli. After a couple of chances for Felipe Anderson and Milinkovic-Savic with Ryan always attentive, AZ doubled their lead, again thanks to ferocious pressing. This time it is Pedro who loses a poisonous ball in the middle of the field, the restart of the Dutch is lightning fast with Karlsson serving Kerkez, left foot under Maximiano’s legs (62′). There is time to straighten out the match, but Lazio are frantic and wasteful. The emblem of the no-Lazio evening in the 73rd minute, when Ryan didn’t hold back an easy ball and Felipe Anderson shot very high from a few steps away, devouring an opportunity as big as a house. Sarri also plays the Vecino and Cancellieri cards, but the final forcing only brings Ryan a couple of scares and nothing more. In 9 days Alkmaar will need a mini-company.

REPORT CARDS

Pedro 6,5 – The man who has won all the cups apart from the Conference League goes wild when he performs on the European stage. He unlocks the match with a nice left-footed volley, then even nearly doubles. The only drawback was the lost ball in midfield which triggered AZ’s 2-1.



Milinkovic-Savic 5 – The Sergeant betrays Lazio, eating a couple of goals (in particular one after not even 2′) and losing the ball from which the Dutch draw was born. Unlucky on the occasion of the crossbar.



Felipe Anderson 5 – Called to the difficult task of replacing Immobile, the Brazilian confirms that he is not a true striker. The mistake from a few steps after Ryan’s mess is sensational. Then he misses another shot and even some passing choices are revisable.

Karlsson 7 – He doesn’t enter the scorer’s table but the svedee striker has the merit of serving assists to his teammates Pavlidis and Kerkez. AZ lights up when he has the ball at his feet



Ryan 6,5 – Watch out first for Pedro and then miraculously for Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the first half. Half a vote less for having lost an easy ball, pardoned by Felipe Anderson who kicks very high from a few meters.



Odgaard 5.5 – Of the three ahead, he is undoubtedly the one that convinces the least, the least dangerous. He puts himself at the service of the team, even without doing much.

THE TABLE

LAZIO-AZ ALKMAAR 1-2

Lazio (4-3-3): Maximian 5.5; Lazzari 6, Patric 5.5, Casale 6 (1′ st Romagnoli 6), Marusic 5.5; Milinkovic-Savic 5, Cataldi 5.5 (25′ st Vecino 6), Luis Alberto 6; Pedro 6.5 (25′ st Cancellieri 5), Felipe Anderson 5, Zaccagni 6.

A disp.: Provedel, Magro, Hysaj, Gila, Pellegrini, Marcos Antonio, Basic, Romero.

All.: Sarri 5,5



AZ Alkmaar (4-3-3): Ryan 6,5; Sugawara 5, Goes 6,5, Hatzidiakos 6,5, Kerkez 6,5 (38′ st M. De Wit sv); Clasie 5,5, Mijnans 6, Reijnders 6; Odgaard 5,5 (38′ st Mihailovic sv), Pavlidis 6,5 (37′ st Meerdink sv), Karlsson 7 (37′ st Van Brederode sv).

A disp.: Verhulst, Owusu-Oduro, Yusuf Barasi, Lahdo, Buurmeester, Schouten.

All.: Jansen 5,5



Referee: Nyberg (Sweden)



Markers: 18′ Pedro (L), 45′ Pavlidis (A), 17′ st Kerkez (A)



Ammonite yourself: Clasie (A), Kerkez (A)



Expelled:



Note: Sarri (L) booked for protests