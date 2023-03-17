Home World Conference League Pairs Quarterfinals | Sport
See how the pairings of the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Conference League will look like. Fiorentina, played for by Jović, Milenkovic and Terzić, did well.

After the draws for the finals of the Champions League and Europa League were held today in Nyon, we finally found out the pairs of the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the third-highest UEFA competition – Conference leagues. The competition in which Partizan played this spring, and which is being held only for the second time, was won very interesting couples in which it is difficult to define a clear favorite to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

  • And – Fiorentina
  • Basel – Nice
  • Gent – Vest Hem
  • Anderlecht – AZ

The winner of the first quarter-final match Lech – Fiorentina will play the better of the Basel – Nice duel for a place in the final, while Gent – West Ham and Anderlecht – AZ are on the other side of the draw. One of them will also be a finalist…

The first matches of the quarterfinals will be played on April 13, while the return matches are seven days later, while it is also known that the semifinal matches will be on May 11, that is, the return matches are on May 18. The final will be played on June 7 at the “Fortuna Arena” stadium in Prague and we will see who will succeed Roma.

