Conference League, West Ham fan saves families from AZ fans

Harsh aggression from Dutch fans was rebuffed by a 58-year-old West Ham supporter who has already been dubbed the angel of Alkmaar

It has incredible what happened in the final match between AZ Alkmaar and West Ham, a challenge valid for the semi-finals of the Conference League. At the end of the match, which sanctioned the qualification to the final of the Hammers, Dutch “fans” broke into the away section to attack the English supporters. Among them, as can be seen from the images, there were also several families.

Standing between the Dutch and English fans was 58-year-old Chris Knoll. The fan goes by the name of ‘Knollsy’ and has now also been renamed ‘The Angel of Alkmaar’. “I’m not a hero, it was just an instinctive reaction. I knew I had to do something, I just defended the families in the best possible way.”

Thus spoke the Hammers fan to the Telegraph. “I just took a position at the top, I knew they would have to go through the stairs to get to us.”. This is Knoll’s lucid account, which was also celebrated by several West Ham players including goalkeeper Areola who called him a “legend”.

"We all hoped for a historic match, but instead it turned out to be an inky evening due to the events that accompanied the final whistle. It was a night to look back on with shame. Not for football, but for behavior of some individuals. Unfortunately we can't use the word "fans" for these people." The tough stance of the Dutch club.

