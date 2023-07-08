Conference of babies in Banja Luka | Info

Many little ones and their parents enjoyed the fun program at this year’s “Baby Conference”, which was held in “Petar Kočić” Park in Banja Luka.

Source: City of Banjaluka

Banjaluka Mayor Draško Stanivuković noted that the “Baby Conference” returned to Banjaluka after several years.

“The city of Banjaluka has serious family support programs. Let’s allocate 500 KM from the budget for each newborn child, 700 KM for the third child in the family, 2,000 KM for the fourth and each subsequent child. At the moment, we are building two schools, finishing in Ada and starting in Paprikovac” , stated the mayor.

He emphasized that the City supports the Association with four or more children, and recently an initiative was sent to the City Assembly on free building permits for all parents and additionally with free building plots for families with four or more children.

“This means that when a multi-member family builds a house, it gets a free building permit, like all other families, but it also gets a free plot and project for the house. In addition, it also has a free water and sewage connection. That means about 50,000 KM support”the mayor said, and added that free public transportation for high school students and students from multi-member families, the distribution of textbooks, etc., continues.

Acting Assistant Minister for Family at the Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports of the Republic of Srpska, Jelena Kurtinović, said that this year the Ministry organized the “Baby Conference” event in cooperation with 38 local communities.

“The official motto of this event is “Family for five”. In these challenging times, it is important to remind ourselves through this event what a family is, what responsible parenting is, what real family values ​​are and what is the importance of the demographic renewal of the Republic of Srpska “, said Kurtinović.

At today’s “Baby Conference”, the following were awarded: the youngest baby – Maša Krecelj, the oldest baby – Relja Kuzmic, the baby with the most siblings – Milica Berak and the fastest baby in the crawling competition – Relja Kuzmic.

This year, the Conference was organized jointly by the City of Banjaluka in cooperation with the Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports of the Republic of Srpska and its partners, the Association of Families with Four or More Children and the Family Foundation.

