Conference on migration, Meloni: «We are the bridge between Europe and Africa, Italy can be a protagonist in the Mediterranean» – The videos

«I realized the role that Italy can play in the Mediterranean, in Africa, in the Middle East, which are our yesterday, our today and our tomorrow. The role that Italy can play is not an abstract idea». This is how Giorgia Meloni summarizes the results obtained at the international conference on development and migration, organized by the Italian government to address one of the thorniest dossiers: immigration, in fact. Five heads of state have arrived at the Farnesina in Rome (Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Mauritania, Libya, Cyprus), eight prime ministers (Libya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Malta, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Lebanon) e eight ministers (Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Oman, Kuwait, Turkey, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain), as well as some representatives of European institutions and UN agencies. All gathered to start what Meloni has renamed the “Process of Rome”. «Nations that until now had not collaborated now understand that interests are now converging and it is necessary to cooperate. I speak of process because we set ourselves a broad path, it is the beginning of a strategic path. Other countries will be involved and the work will take many years,” the premier specified.

The role of Italy

In the afternoon, it was Meloni who opened the meeting, who at the opening of the conference reiterated Italy’s position on the immigration dossier: “Support for refugees and refugees is a duty from which no one can shirk in full compliance with international law”. The first and main objective of the conference is to commit to achieving closer cooperation between all the countries involved. “What we are inaugurating today is above all a dialogue between equals, based on mutual respect because there cannot be a competitive or conflictual relationship between Europe and the enlarged Mediterranean because in reality the interests are much more convergent than we ourselves recognize”, Meloni specified in the afternoon. A process in which Italy intends to play the leading role. «We are inevitably a bridge between Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Italy has what it takes to play a leading role in the Mediterranean and in Africa». A cooperation, specifies the premier, “not predatory which must help these nations, accompany them, try to understand their difficulties”.

Saied: «Today’s migrations are a consequence of colonialism»

So more collaboration. But also tight controls and a hard line against irregular migrants. «Mass illegal immigration harms everyone, if not the criminal organizations, which use their strength on the skin of the most fragile. We need a common commitment and more collaboration to fight the network of traffickers”, underlined the premier. And then again: «Until now in Italy it was said that migration cannot be limited and that borders do not exist. It is not my approach precisely because borders exist and migration must be governed”. Tunisian President Kais Saied was also present at the conference, with whom Italy, the Netherlands and the European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding a few days ago. «Migration in past centuries was from North to South and it was normal. Unfortunately we are talking about colonialism even if we can give a different name to this phenomenon. Today, for some decades now, we have been seeing a migration from South to North: isn’t this migration a result of the other migration that took place at the time of colonialism?», Saied asked during the conference.

Von der Leyen: “We create a safe alternative to sea travel”

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also took part in the meeting organized by the Italian government at the Farnesina. “We must crack down on the traffickers and destroy their cynical business model. The opening of new legal routes between our continents can create a real and safe alternative to dangerous sea voyages,” said the president of the European executive. Regarding Brussels’ efforts on the immigration dossier, von der Leyen added that he was working to “promote resettlement and humanitarian admission”, while the president of the EU Commission launched an appeal for unity to the various heads of state present at the conference: “We all belong to a common region. We are connected by the Mediterranean. But cooperation between the north and south, east and west of the Mediterranean has not always been the norm. We want to change this situation.”

Photo credits: ANSA/Fabio Cimaglia | Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the international conference on development and migration organized at the Farnesina, in Rome (23 July 2023)

