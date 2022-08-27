KIEV – The Russian soldier Daniil Frolkin returning from the Ukrainian front he confessed to an independent site’s camera that he had committed war crimes and explained that his superiors ordered him and other soldiers to kill Ukrainian civilians. His confession is a huge help in investigating the massacres that took place on the outskirts of Kiev in March – when the Russian army attempted to encircle and take over the capital – because Frolkin belongs to the 64th Motorized Fusiliers Brigade.