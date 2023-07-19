Confession of a father who lost his son in a shipwreck with migrants | Info

More than 600 people drowned on June 14 in what is potentially the deadliest shipwreck with migrants, including little Muhammad.

The fishing boat that capsized in the Mediterranean last month and sank with hundreds of passengers was carrying about 750 Pakistani, Syrian, Egyptian and Palestinian refugees and migrants. A total of 104 people were saved, and Pervez Akhtar was left without his son (14), whose last words he remembers through tears. More than 600 people drowned on June 14 in what is potentially the deadliest migrant shipwreck.

“He told me: ‘I will be fine. I will educate my brothers. I will build you a house. You will not be hungry. Just pray for me,'” Pervez quoted his son Muhammad Abuzar as saying.

Akhtar lives in a ramshackle, one-room house in a village in Pakistan’s eastern Gujrat district. He is a school bus driver who earns less than $90 a month and had to sell his house to pay smugglers for Muhammad’s passage. Now he is left with three more children in a nation struggling with an economic crisis. He can only afford them a loaf of bread a day. He is struggling to pay his $18 electric bill. There is no money to take care of the youngest son, who is bedridden. But he would suffer more than that if it could bring Muhammad back to him, writes CNN.

“If anyone brings him back, we will be their slaves,” Akhtar said.

“They convinced us that they would make money for 10 houses”

Muhammad followed in the footsteps of other boys from the surrounding villages, who successfully crossed the dangerous road to Europe and sent help home. The family contacted a smuggler’s agent in a nearby town, who convinced them that the trip was worth the risk and the $9,300 cost.

“We told him we couldn’t afford it. But he told us to sell the house if we have it and that in a year we will have 10 houses as much as he will earn. He convinced us and our children”Akhtar testifies.

At the beginning of May, Muhammad left the village with his uncle and a group of teenagers. The smugglers organized a flight from Karachi to Dubai and then to Egypt and Libya. From the airport in Tripoli, they drove to Tobruk, where they waited for a month in a camp full of other migrants and refugees on their way to Europe, filled with constant risks of arrest, abuse, kidnapping before they even set foot on a ship across the Mediterranean.

The last call

The day before leaving for Italy, the final destination, Muhammed sent a video to his disabled brother to make him laugh by cowering in front of the camera, and he made the last call on the evening of June 8.

“He was happy to talk to his mother and younger brother,” said the father, who received two more messages the next morning.

“Dad, they are putting us in a container and taking us away,” said his son in one, while in the other he stated that there were 100 people on the ship “Adrijana”. But instead there were 750 of them, of which almost half from Pakistan.

Muhammad’s family doesn’t care.

“For us, life and hell are one and the same. We long to hear his voice. If anyone asks me, I will tell them that it is better to die of hunger than this,” said Akhtar.

CNN reports that testimonies from survivors describe the chaos and despair that ensued when the ship sank. Survivors and their relatives have previously said that conditions on the overcrowded vessel quickly deteriorated after it left Libya for Italy. They ran out of water and started drinking water from stored bottles in which people had urinated, they said.

There were fights over food and water, passengers fainted and even died, survivors said. They told CNN in Greece that the ship was full and people were spread over three decks. The worst was at the lowest point where it was impossible for them to move.

