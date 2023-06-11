Confession of a former prostitute | Fun

“Everything is destroyed when you decide to turn body parts into commodities that can be bought and used,” says the former prostitute in her confession.

It all started when she decided to become a “Sugar Baby”, that is, she found a rich sponsor to “keep her company”. She traveled to America with her “sugar daddy”, as they are usually referred to by this name older, rich men who will provide their sponsors with a luxurious and opulent life.

Girls en masse and apparently proudly share tips on how to get money from “sugar daddies”, promoting shopping, travel, cars and in this way have created a bizarre trend that took over on TikTok as well.

In his confessMaeve Moon, a former prostitute from Great Britain, reveals how she was a constant travel companion for a “sugar daddy” for two years. Then she indulged in classical prostitution.“Initially I charged £150 an hour and I remember the client gave me the full £150. We did it in my dorm room with the money in my hand”Maeve Moon said and admitted that she had become addicted to money.

“That 150 pounds is absolutely nothing, absolutely nothing. But when you get used to working for peanuts, that 150 pounds becomes a habit.”, she said, noting that the initial excitement soon wore off, and the growing demand in the adult industry took a toll on her happiness. Still, she didn’t want to give up.

“I was getting thinner and thinner. I let my self-esteem continue to drop and people did worse and worse things to me,” she continued. She allowed it clients to become violent towards her with an excuse in her head: “At least it won’t work for other women”. The situation was getting worse every day, and she, as she explained, had a blockage in her head. She lived more like a machine than a human being.

“I am during the day receiving more clients than my body could handle, and then I did the same thing six or seven days a week. I found it increasingly difficult to deal with it,” she recalled. At the end of 2019, she fell ill with pelvic inflammatory disease, an infection of the upper part of the reproductive system – the cervix, body of the uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries. She was addicted to marijuana and lived in an apartment in to the center of London which she had to pay.

More and more, she says, she hated her life. She knew she had to change something, while she still had the strength. First she went on a spiritual retreat, then she left London and swore to herself that she would never sell her body again. After that, she launched an Instagram page @profit_from_trauma, own YouTube channel and TikTok. There, he warns young women about the danger of prostitution, which ultimately destroys a person mentally, physically and spiritually. He says it’s not worth the quick money.

“I know this logic can be applied to many jobs, but most of them are not physically and intimately as intrusive, and in the long run psychologically and potentially physically harmful as se**ual work. Prostitution is an intimate exchange of energy that is usually one-sided (se**ual worker – client). I believe that you share a soul with a client when you have a relationship. You take a part of their soul, and they take a part of yours.”she continued.

She warned that prostitution can leave young girls with severe trauma, develop PTSD and prevent them from having a normal relationship with a partner with whom they are in a serious relationship in the future.

“And surely your relationship with your own body will be disturbed as soon as you turn its parts into goods that can be bought and used. Your body is priceless and the most loyal friend you will ever have. Think about it, would you sell your best friend to a dirty bookie for £10 a month or £150 for him to do whatever he wants? Most likely not,” she concluded.

