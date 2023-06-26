Confession of a girl who was run over by the Emergency | Info

The driver did not notice the teenage girls because they were in his so-called car. blind corner, so he ran over them.

It was 7 pm when the three best friends arrived at Bundek, a place in Croatia. That Wednesday, the last day of school, the 17-year-olds spread out the blanket they had brought so they wouldn’t sit on the grass. There were a lot of schoolboys around them that they didn’t pay attention to, until the moment they did saw the unconscious eight-year-old which friends left behind. They went to her, called an ambulance and helped her.

When the team arrived and took the girl away, they were told to be around if they needed them again. They sat down in the same place, ten meters to the right, away from the parked vehicle. When the ambulance finished with the intervention, they headed towards the hospital, but the driver did not notice the teenage girls because they were in his so-called car. blind corner, so he ran over them. “Everything happened like a movie, practically in an instant, we didn’t have time to react,” the injured girl told Jutarnji list.

She is in pain, her ribs and shoulder blade are bruised, her body is covered in lacerations, but her injuries are the lightest. All she wants is for her friends to be okay. “They were reviving my friend in front of me. My friend couldn’t move because she suffered fractures,” he says, adding that she somehow managed to hold on to the bumper, so the van didn’t drag her whole.

She recalls that half of her body was under the medical equipment. Through the fog, she remembers everyone saying “you’ll be fine”, but also her friend’s painful moans. “How will I be okay when they revive my friend?“, I said. For days there is talk about a terrible accident, but what bothers injured children the most are – lies.

“We are 17 years old, soon to be of age and I responsibly claim that there was no TikTok challenge, there was no drunkenness, we did nothing wrong. We called the ambulance, which ran over us. I wonder if those who say that, who write those evil comments, realize the harm they are causing to us who tried to do something good and got hurt. Do they have any empathy for the fact that our friend was fighting for his life? That we are 17 years old and that life is still ahead of us. I repeat, we were not drunk, we did not throw ourselves in front of the van, we did not know that it would turn right towards us instead of going straight. All I am saying are facts, they can be checked in the dispatch service, in the hospital…”, he says under his breath.

She goes on to explain that they are coming of age soon and that she sees nothing wrong with being out with her friends before 10pm. “In less than a year we will be able to vote, live independently, and now they are attacking us because we were out at 10 p.m. After all, we didn’t break any law there either,” the girl believes.

They don’t blame the driver

They are the victims, not the culprits, as they are called. And no, don’t blame the driver. She is not angry, she does not wish him harm, she only wants the truth. “I feel sorry for the driver, I know it’s not easy for him. It’s hard to deal with what happened to him. Everything I’m saying is also on behalf of my friend who is waiting for an operation. We hear each other and we agreed that I will talk to you. With my friend, due to his health condition, we haven’t been able to hear from each other,” he adds.

She does not want her name to be published and says that she would never have spoken to the press if there had not been so many untruths. “They were“, he says quietly. Her parents also experienced a shock. They know that she has not yet processed the event and that the remediation of those consequences will take time.

“These children are not dissolute drunkards. I was put in a situation where I no longer know what to advise her. If they had not helped the girl who was unconscious, they would not have been run over by the Emergency… But the question is what would have happened to the drunk girl they saved “, says the father of the injured teenage girl.

As for the driver, he doesn’t blame him either, he’s sorry that he was detained and that his hands were handcuffed.

“I don’t know how the laws go, but I’m really sorry. We tried to reach him through a lawyer. I hope we’ll have the opportunity,” he says, adding that they were contacted by the mayor Tomislav Tomašević, who also spoke to the injured girl.

When asked what he will do now, he says that he hopes for the best. “That we will all recover completely and that we will continue to build our lives and make our dreams come true… And that one day this will be just an ugly memory,” he says and asks everyone to look at the facts before making ugly comments and try to imagine themselves in the situation through which they pass.

