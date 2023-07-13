Confession of a mother whose daughter killed herself because of peer violence | Magazine

Because of the daughter she lost, she launched a tireless fight and managed to fight for new laws.

Ireland’s Nicole Fox, or Koko, as her nephew called her shortly after she was born, was the Irish and English karate champion and on her way to a black belt. She loved music and dancing, so she often went to festivals and concerts with her friends. She looked forward to every Christmas celebration with her loved ones, and family get-togethers were often held on the beaches, where they would hunt for crabs all day long.

Her behavior suddenly started to change when she was 18 years old. Her peers abused her daily, and the bullying was physical and mental – they lit her with cigarettes, pushed her onto a table so hard that she dislocated her hip, dragged her down the stairs until she reached the bottom, and beat her whenever they got the chance. As her mother Jackie Fox says, despite everything, the abuse she experienced on social networks was even worse.

“They told her every day to hang herself and die. They sent her a video of a noose with instructions on how to hang herself. It went on for three and a half years.”, her mother revealed. Nicole was getting sadder, and she was struggling with a lot of stress. Her mother was always ready to help her and give her advice, but she points out that she felt completely powerless when the abuse started.

When she returned home on January 18, 2018, she found her daughter barely breathing after she tried to kill herself. After that, Nikol was admitted to the hospital where she was treated connected to life support machines. She died in the morning hours of January 20, while her mother was holding her hand. “She was my only girl. Even though she was 21 when she died, she was still my baby. Smart, funny, a little sassy, ​​full of love and trust. She always made me proud and at the same time drove me crazy. I miss you so much days”her mother recalled.



Jackie Fox decided to start a tireless fight for extra laws that would prevent such abuse from happening again and at the same time preserve the memory of Nicole. She says that at the beginning she did not have much support from the assembly and ministers, so she decided to hold protests in front of the government buildings, writes Jutarnji.hr. She alerted all the media and social networks that provided her with the support of the people.

“I made a lot of noise and never gave up”, Jackie described the years during which she fought for the laws. The law called “The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offenses” or “Coco’s Law” was officially passed on December 28, 2020 in Ireland. It defined the publication and misuse of intimate images, with a prison sentence of up to seven years, and at the same time additionally regulated the law on harassment.

“The day the law was passed was the most bittersweet moment of my life. It was great that others now have protection, but I had to lose my daughter so they could have her – it’s not fair. I’ll never be able to see Nicole again , hug her, kiss her or tell her I love her”, Jackie explained, adding that she was immensely proud. She often receives messages from parents who tell her about their experiences with children who also suffer abuse. Until her daughter’s death, Jackie didn’t realize how widespread this type of bullying actually was, so she was surprised when others started sharing their stories.

“Right now, as we speak, there are people in prison because of this law, and many more are awaiting trial or currently under investigation. Now there are consequences,” pointed out the inconsolable mother. The introduction of the law also led to changes in schools and on social platforms in terms of prevention of online abuse and violence. Jacki regularly visits schools and colleges, where she gives speeches to raise awareness about digital violence and suicide. In the future, however, she would like to see social networks like Facebook, Snapchat or Tiktok also take more responsibility and control in these situations.

“Apps like these are killing our kids. I’m not saying we should get rid of them, but they definitely need to take more control.”, she pointed out. He also emphasizes the importance of intensive listening to victims every day, how important it is to take them seriously and report any abuse to the police with evidence.

“If this kind of abuse is affecting someone, please talk to family, friends, teachers or someone you trust. Withholding and staying silent only makes the situation worse. It’s important to hear that abuse kills and now there are finally consequences.”concluded Džeki.

