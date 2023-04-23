Confession of a Serb from Sudan | Info

Filip Lujić (30), a medical technician from Belgrade, told his mother that many children are dying in Sudan.

Source: Profimedia

Filip Lujić (30), a medical technician from Belgrade, works in Sudan at a children’s hospital in the town of Njala. In the last call he made to his mother, he told her that seven children had already died from shrapnel wounds.

“Mother, we failed to save seven children! They are dying in front of my eyes… They died as a result of being wounded. The shrapnel massacred them… It’s hell here in Sudan, we don’t have food or medicine“, Filip said to his mother 72 hours ago. Since then, mother Vojka does not know about herself. She worries because she does not know what is wrong with her son. Telephone and Internet connections with Sudan are still interrupted.

Filip’s mother Vojka does not stop praying and looks at the phone every minute, hoping that her son will call her. She says that her son could not have guessed that his job in Africa would turn into a fight for his bare life. “My child doesn’t sleep at night, he struggles to get his head out alive. His sister and brother are also worried about him. We are all on pins and needles. If only Filip could get my hands on Serbia,” says the mother.

Filip arrived in Sudan a month ago. He got a job at a children’s hospital in Nyala, which is 1,230 kilometers from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. He called his mother every day. “Now I just pray he’s alive! I pray to God that he did not go with members of the United Nations to evacuate through South Sudan. He told me that he had that option, but when we inquired, many assured us that it was not safe… There is the only Serb in the hospital, where Italians and a girl from Ethiopia work next to him. There is no one of his own there. I am in touch with our consul from Sudan, he assures me that hospitals are the safest place, but to no avail. The suspense killed me. My heart wants to jump out,” says the mother.

She mentioned that Philip told her that many children were dying and that she would remember that forever. She adds that her son has not left the local hospital in Njala since the conflicts began, and as he points out, the hardest thing for him is that he loved the people who are now suffocating in a bloody war. “He told me that the Sudanese are so good and kind that words cannot describe it. He says that, despite the great poverty, they have not lost their dignity. They loved him a lot, especially the children, and he loved them“, points out Vojka.

