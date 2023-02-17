Two pit bull dogs bit a 37-year-old woman in Bor on the head and body.

They were not far from the playground in Bor last night pit bull dogs attacked Tamara Novaković from this city. After hearing the barking of her pets, she went outside to see what was happening. She noticed dogs running freely around this area without muzzles. “I went out to ask them to tie up their dogs. I approached the dogs in a gentle way. I called the dogs with a whistle and patted my knee for the dogs to come because I know how to work with dogs. I never suspected for a single moment that they were heading towards me to attack,” Tamara pointed out.

The dogs soon knocked her to the ground and she was unable to defend herself. “I covered my face, and they were tearing me in the area of ​​the top of my head. I can’t explain the force of the bite,” said Tamara. Fortunately, Tamara’s husband and her mother came to the rescue.

“They were barely dragged away from her. They are terrible scenes. I don’t know how to describe to you, when a mother has to watch her child being torn apart by dogs“, said Tamara’s mother Jasmina Donert. Tamara’s injuries have been repaired, but the mental pain in addition to the shock she suffered does not subside. That is why she condemns the negligent owners. The department for inspection affairs says that the sanctions for such people are clear.

“Penalties have been prescribed and misdemeanor warrants have been issued. The fine is 10,000 dinars. If there is a danger that the danger will be repeated or if the dog is kept inadequately, there is a possibility that the veterinary inspection will take the dog away from the owner,” said Dragan Štrbac, head of the Department for Inspection Affairs of the GU Bor. According to the police dog owners were arrested due to general danger, however, the attacked woman will initiate a private lawsuit for the benefit of the whole society.

