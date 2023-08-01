Home » Confession of a woman from Kraljevo about domestic violence | Info
The police arrested Kraljevic MB (1977) on suspicion of having committed the crime of domestic violence.

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kraljevo, by order of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in this city, they arrested Kraljevic MB (1977) on grounds of suspicion that he had committed the crime of domestic violence.

MB suspects that on July 30, his ex-wife, D.S. sent threats, by telling his minor son in a telephone conversation that he and his second would, also a minor son, who lives with his mother after the divorce, will be left without both parents if he does not reach an agreement with the same one regarding the regulation of compensation without the intervention of the court. D S. previously stated that MB beat her in October last year.

The suspect was issued an emergency measure, temporarily banning the possible perpetrator from contacting the victims of violence and approaching them, and the same was extended by the Basic Court in Kraljevo for 30 days. The Center for Social Work in Kraljevo was informed about the event in order to take measures within its jurisdiction. The suspect was brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Kraljevo with a criminal complaint.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 062304-560, from 7 p.m. to ten p.m.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

