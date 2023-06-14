Confession of parents of children from Lukavac | Info

The shooting that took place in the elementary school in Lukavac scared the inhabitants of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: Youtube/pritnscreen/CH

The shooting that happened this morning in the elementary school in Lukavac shook the public in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as the region, and the residents of Lukavac remained afraid for the safety of their children and the entire society after this terrible event. A man whose daughter goes to the same school where a minor shot a teacher this morning says that she was not present, but still fears for her safety, reports Srpskainfo.

“My child goes to that school. She graduated two days ago and thank God she didn’t survive this kind of fear to such a great extent. She was close, but she wasn’t directly in the school.” he said.

The media reported that the same boy who committed this crime had had threatening outbursts before, however, he says he hasn’t heard of it. “I didn’t know about that. They have some guesses, now some stories that are probably not verified. The police probably know that this guy already had some excesses“, the man added.

The interlocutor was asked if his daughter was frightened by this act, and he said: “yes, she must not leave the house”. “We are a small town and we don’t need this. Especially the youth now, probably because of these events in Serbia, are taking matters into their own hands instead of learning a lesson that they shouldn’t do this and play cowboys,” he concluded.

A girl named Mubina spoke to reporters and emphasized that her family members were present at the time of the shooting at the school. “We expected this. After all these events and after covering up all events: where everyone reacted violently in the first couple of days. “Okay, it’s Serbia, but that could be expected in such a small place, especially a child who was problematic and who said he would do something like that,” she said.

Mubina points out that stricter measures should have been taken. “As far as all the schools are concerned, regardless of whether the child was problematic or not, they should have done it. We’re not shocked and dismayed,” she said. She further added through tears: “I have relatives and children at school who when we asked them how they said “we managed to block the door”, she said.

A resident of Lukavac said that her relatives were at school at that moment and that they heard the shooting and the only thing they did was they put tables and chairs at the door “so that someone wouldn’t kill them too”.

The children were not allowed to go out until the police came to get them, she says. “We received information from the first hand, where they said that when they heard the shooting, they knew what was at stake,” concluded Mubina. The doctors of the University Clinical Center in Tuzla are fighting for the life of the NO English teacher who was seriously injured by a former student this morning at the Lukavac Grad Elementary School. The teacher suffered one gunshot wound, and doctors have resuscitated him twice so far.

