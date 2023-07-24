Confession of the mother of a boy who died of an electric shock in Novi Sad | Info

Novi Sad is still wrapped in black because of the tragedy that hit the whole of Serbia – the death of a 12-year-old boy who was electrocuted after an unprecedented storm that hit the capital of Vojvodina on Friday evening.

The little one who died was the youngest of four children in the unfortunate family who still cannot come to terms with the fact that their brother and son are gone. His grief-stricken mother says her biggest worry is how her other children will cope with the loss of their brother. She is also afraid of how she will get through tomorrow, because her son’s funeral is scheduled for 3 pm at the Almaški cemetery in Novi Sad.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t come to my senses. I am broken and at the same time I have to be strong for other children. It’s terrible for me. We barely calmed down our second son. It’s a little better now, and that’s what I fear the most. What consequences will the loss of my brother have on my children? I don’t even think about myself,” Valentina, the mother of the dead boy, told “Blic”.

She says that her son was a very friendly child and that he used every opportunity to go outside to play.

“He coached basketball, he loved company and he only thought about how he was going to play and not sit and watch television. Among other things, we raised him to play and socialize. Klisa is a multinational environment and it never mattered to him who was from which nation, what mattered to him in the first place was that he was a friend and that he had someone to play with. Nothing else mattered to him. Just socializing and everyone will confirm that to you,” says the inconsolable mother.

He was full of life and loved

This was also confirmed by the neighbor of the injured family, who says that the victim was a good and kind child.

“Our good man is gone. He was full of life. He was not one of those who, like most of our youth, stared at the TV, computer or phone screen. He didn’t even have a phone, that’s why, among other things, he probably stopped by his aunt to call his mom, to tell her that everything is fine and not to worry, and to see if his aunt is okay after the storm. He was a favorite among his friends, full of spirit and always ready for a joke and a child’s harmless mischief. May the angels protect him,” the heartbroken neighbor of the deceased boy told “Blic”.

Friends of the victim teenager are broken

The mother of a classmate of the late twelve-year-old said that she was not allowed to tell her son what happened to his friend that tragic evening. However, she says that now the news spreads quickly through social networks and that’s how her son learned about the death of his friend.

“Since he was outside playing all day, we thought he was tired and already sleeping a lot when he ran out of the room and told us excitedly: “There is no more girlfriend.” We told him that it was not verified news and to go back to bed and sleep because it was already late. We deliberately lied to him by looking into his teary eyes because we knew he wouldn’t close his eyes if we told him the truth. However, he knew. He was already corresponding with some friends and he didn’t believe us, so we finally confessed to him and said that it was his friend. As we assumed, we barely calmed him down and I’m not sure he slept much that night. Now he has calmed down a bit, he was with his friends yesterday, they comforted each other and he had a peaceful night. I hope that he will get over everything quickly, but I am sure that he will never forget him,” said the mother of a friend of the boy who died.

The boy was definitely electrocuted

The competent services announced that the boy was definitely electrocuted on the fateful evening by touching a live electrical box. He left home around 6 pm to visit his friends and when the storm stopped on the way home, he stopped by his aunt’s house to call her.He knocked on her window under which there is an electrical box that was left live, probably caused by a fault in the pole across the street from the building that was damaged by the storm.

The boy accidentally touched the mailbox and screamed. Neighbors ran out into the street and saw him shaking from the electricity. One of the neighbors brought a shovel and pushed the unfortunate boy away from the mailbox to disconnect him from the electricity, and then she the agony of the gathered people who tried to resuscitate him.

Soon after, the emergency team arrived, whose doctors tried to revive him for an hour, but in vain, and death was declared at 9:45 p.m.

