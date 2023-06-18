Confession of the mother of children beaten in Kosovo | Info

Above the girl stood two policemen with guns in their hands.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot/Kosovo Online

“I was in town, as I was taking my youngest son to training. My older son called me and said that they had been abused and that someone had to come pick them up. I said that I would come right away, thinking that I should bring ID cards. I took ID card and left, and when I arrived at that place there was an armored vehicle in front of me, and when I looked away, my daughter was sitting crying in the meadow, completely torn,” says Marija in tears.

Radosavljević said that she immediately ran to her daughter, but that the police prevented her from approaching her. Above the girl stood two policemen with guns in their hands.

“I tried to calm her down, but I never succeeded. At one point, she told me that she couldn’t calm down when her brother was beaten. I turn down and next to the armored vehicle is our quad, and my son is crouching and holding his hands above his head“, she recounted.

Radosavljević said that she asked for water, which at first the policemen did not give her, but then they relented, so she poured water on her daughter to calm her down. “With a policeman who knew Serbian, we lifted her up and put her in the car. After that, I returned to my son and saw that he had numerous bruises and scars. I told him, ‘don’t be afraid,’ and he replied, ‘how can you I don’t scare,'” she pointed out.

His statement was particularly shocking “mom, if you hadn’t come, I wouldn’t have had children”. “I was very scared there. I showed the policemen his identity card, that he was a child. When they saw that he was born in 2007, they also took my identity card. I asked the policeman, who knew Serbian, why they beat my children, whether they they have children. He told me that he knows my daughter, because he often drives through this area. To that I asked, ‘so if you know her, why did you beat her’, to which he replied that she was wearing a helmet, so they didn’t know she was a woman.” she explained.

Radosavljević stated that they were released and that when she came home, she saw that her son had been beaten in numerous places, that he had many bruises. Then the children told her that their son was defending sister when she was being dragged by the policeand his brother’s sister when they attacked him. This is why they were later separated. When told that the Kosovo police denied beating the children, she said that she did not know what they were claiming, but that she knew that her children did not sleep all night.

“I don’t care what they say. If any of them are human, they will tell what happened. I just know that no mother should experience the pain I experienced yesterday. Given the situation and everything that is happening around us, you have to to see children crouching in front of the policemen. They are only 15 and 17 years old. What have my children done to whom, nothing to anyone. I don’t understand,” said Marija, who cannot understand what happened to her children.

(WORLD/Kosovo online)