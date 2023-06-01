Confession of the mother of the suspect for the murders in Mladenovac Info

UB’s mother (20) opened her heart to say that she regrets every victim.

Izvor: MUP

“How can I stand in front of the parents of the victimized children. My son killed me too when he shot innocent children, he buried me alive. Before he left us in the evening, he kissed me, told my father: “Hello, boy”, and told my grandfather to start a fire at seven tomorrow morning and that he would come to roast pigs and lambs. He left his muddy sneakers for me to wash, he left in his slippers. He asked me to add raspberries to the cake I was preparing when he left. There was absolutely nothing to indicate that he would… I thought he had killed himself when he killed and wounded so many people, but they found him in the morning,” she said.

She emphasized again that her son buried her alive. “On that day, when he shot at children and innocent people, my son also killed me. He buried me alive. Let him kill me to whomsoever he wants to ease the pain and suffering that my son caused by shooting on the damn night. I don’t have the strength or life to meet anyone from those families, let alone look them in the eye. I don’t want to live as the mother of a mass murderer and I can’t bear that burden. I didn’t ask the police to protect me because I’m not afraid of death, they would save me from this“, UB’s mother, who is now alone in the house with her father-in-law under constant police surveillance, says quietly.

He points out that there was no indication that a terrible crime would occur. “He destroyed everything around him, turning into a monster. He destroyed his brother, cousin, sister-in-law, grandfather and all his relatives, and buried his parents. Let him be tried according to law“, he says, sobbing.

According to her, her days have been as long as years since May 4. That night, she heard her husband wail when he was informed that her son was suspected of murdering two people. After that, news began to arrive about the number of victims in the bloody feast. Before that, she says that everything was normal and that everyone was preparing for glory.

“I don’t have the strength to meet him, what should I say to him after everything?! I am tormented by the constant question of why he did it, how he turned into a monster when there was nothing to indicate unprecedented evil. We raised him and his brother to be good people and to love. He wasn’t a freak, just a lively and mischievous guy. We did not fall behind, so we did not treat him if we noticed that he was mentally ill, but we did not see any problem with him. He didn’t show it and he wasn’t violent“, she said and added:

“He was spoiled and used to being pleased. He had everything he wanted. We lived for him and our other son, who is 10 years younger than him. When he was born, he brought joy, and today… I would not wish this on the black enemy, the worst one, because this is an unimaginable torment. No one who is not in my shoes can understand this. That you live for him and give him everything, and that he arranges this for himself and you…” said the desperate woman and fell silent.

After a pause in which she struggled to continue her confession, she said that every tear of the murdered family members hurts her and that she sympathizes with them in pain with her whole being. “His mind went dark, he had a terrible breakdown and I believe he didn’t know where he was going or what he was doing. He shot good kids without realizing it. The whole day he was at home with his father, and my sister-in-law and I were shopping for food for the celebration. When we returned, we started preparing food and he then went to his home, which is on the way to Šepšin. He asked me to give him something to feed the dogs,” said UB’s mother, and then tearfully told that his parents had furnished one floor in the cottage and bought him machines, a refrigerator and given him 10 hectares of land when he said he wanted to live in the countryside.

After the arrest of UB, the police found many illegal weapons and ammunition on their property and therefore arrested his father, a former soldier, and his uncle GG from Vinjište was also arrested for the same crime, on whose property UB hid after the crime. His mother claims that her husband is innocent.

“The weapons that were found and confiscated were acquired by UB, but I don’t know how or when. Everything was found at his place, and I don’t know what or how much. Neither pistols nor any other weapons were found with us, except for two pistols, for which UB and his brother had permits. I brought them and handed them over to the police, and it is said that they found whole crates. I believe that DNA and the investigation will show whose weapon it is and that RB has nothing to do with it and that he is innocent in custody,” she pointed out.

Otherwise, she claims that her husband RB did not shoot her around the village and was violent, as the residents of Mali Orašje and Dubona told the media. He denies that they celebrated St. George’s Day. “RB is not a monster, as the locals presented him, he did no harm to anyone. We were interested in working hard on the land and it probably bothered someone, so that’s why they tell lies. He did pretend to be important and had a haughty attitude as a military person… He presented himself proudly, but they lie that he ever fired a weapon in the village, just as they lie that we celebrated glory the day after the horror. Any brain can think that. What should we celebrate and who should celebrate?! Who’s going to knead the cake?! We are blackened forever“, she said.

They talk about this woman in the village as a good and noble woman. “The grandmother of the injured girl whose arm was amputated went to their house to ask for help with the treatment of her husband, who was disabled, and that woman did everything for her, provided instructions, scheduled examinations and everything else that was needed. After the horror that happened, the grandmother said that she only had words of praise for the killer’s mother, brother and sister-in-law“said the relative.

(WORLD/Republica)