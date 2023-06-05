Home » Confession of the mother of two victims from Mladenovac | Info
World

Confession of the mother of two victims from Mladenovac | Info

by admin
Confession of the mother of two victims from Mladenovac | Info

The mother of SP and ZP who were killed in the massacre in Mladenovac told how she feels after the tragedy.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

“The killer took our whole world away from us that night and we no longer have anything to breathe and live for. Our current mission is to bring justice and make the killer and his father answer for the crimes because they are the only ones to blame for this blackness of ours.” Crying, speechless from pain and sadness, SP and ZP begin their difficult story exactly one month after UB (21) from his native village of Dubone near Mladenovac, blackmailed them, when manly, killed the daughter KP (19) and the son, a young police officer MP (21), from behind in the school yard. Unfortunately, they are only two of the eight victims of the crazed mass murderer who sowed death in the villages near Mladenovac and Smederevo that evening on May 4.

We were left alone

The pain we feel we can neither describe nor say. We lost both children. They took everything from me, I can’t get my children back, he killed us alive that night“, says the crying ZP, sitting in the black, and then continues: “Now it’s been forty days for my little girl and forty days that I haven’t smiled. They were my reason for living. Honestly, I wouldn’t care if he killed me… The two of us have no one to work for, we’re building, here’s a house this big, and who should we leave it to?! We were left completely alone”.

See also  Stabilization of precarious Covid? The administrators eligible for the Asp competition: "We come first"

See photos from the massacre site:

(WORLD/Courier)

You may also like

Gerry Scotti, the pain of separation from his...

Clash of police and demonstrators at a protest...

Arrested producer who threatened Vučić | Info

Tomorrow 24-hour strike of public and private bus...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 05 June...

Udinese-Juventus | Top and Flop: Silvestri superlative. I...

Udinese – Words from Abankwah, Axel and Cocetta:...

Ukraine President Zelensky Says Ready for Counteroffensive –...

Emina Jahović on her ex-husband and new boyfriend...

Juve wins in Udine: Chiesa decides, Allegri in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy