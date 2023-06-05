Confession of the mother of two victims from Mladenovac | Info

The mother of SP and ZP who were killed in the massacre in Mladenovac told how she feels after the tragedy.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

“The killer took our whole world away from us that night and we no longer have anything to breathe and live for. Our current mission is to bring justice and make the killer and his father answer for the crimes because they are the only ones to blame for this blackness of ours.” Crying, speechless from pain and sadness, SP and ZP begin their difficult story exactly one month after UB (21) from his native village of Dubone near Mladenovac, blackmailed them, when manly, killed the daughter KP (19) and the son, a young police officer MP (21), from behind in the school yard. Unfortunately, they are only two of the eight victims of the crazed mass murderer who sowed death in the villages near Mladenovac and Smederevo that evening on May 4.

We were left alone

“The pain we feel we can neither describe nor say. We lost both children. They took everything from me, I can’t get my children back, he killed us alive that night“, says the crying ZP, sitting in the black, and then continues: “Now it’s been forty days for my little girl and forty days that I haven’t smiled. They were my reason for living. Honestly, I wouldn’t care if he killed me… The two of us have no one to work for, we’re building, here’s a house this big, and who should we leave it to?! We were left completely alone”.

