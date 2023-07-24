Confession of the sister of a woman killed by her husband in Zemun | Info

Dubravka, sister of Vlatka Ž. (71) who was killed by her husband Zoran Ž on Sunday with a gun he had in his illegal possession in a house in Zemun. (73), and then committed suicide, she is desperate because of the way her sister died.

“He has no right to kill her. Only the Most High has the right to do that. What did he save her from? Maybe she would have lived a little longer…”

This is how Dubravka K., sister of her aunt Vlatka Ž, begins her story for “Blic”. (71) who was killed by her husband Zoran Ž on Sunday with a gun he had in his illegal possession in a house in Zemun. (73), and then committed suicide.

Dubravka K. contacted the editorial office of “Blica” with the desire to hear what her sister was like, how she lived and how much she loved her. As she says, Vlatka was a wonderful woman, beautiful, educated and a great artist who exhibited her paintings all over the world. According to her, Vlatka was married to Zoran for years, and as she explains in public, their relationship seemed like love.

She tried to kill herself

As she says, her sister tried to commit suicide a month and a half before she was going to be killed. “We spoke before she tried to kill herself. She cried to me on the phone. She told me that she was depressed, that they were living very hard, but that there was something else….When I asked her what she was still crying and then she hung up. I soon found out that she tried to kill herself,” Dubravka tells us.

According to her, she learned from the doctor that her sister was neglected and in a very bad condition upon admission to the hospital.

“The doctors told me that I was the second person who called to ask about her. That she was very neglected and that no one cared about her. If she had asked for help, I would have come every day,” says the woman.

Although after the murder and suicide of Vlatka and Zoran, a middle-aged woman appeared in front of their house and declared that she would respect her father’s last wish, Dubravka claims that they had no children.

“They didn’t want to have children and the whole family knew it. I don’t know who the woman who introduced herself as their daughter is, maybe Zoran had an illegitimate child and they were hiding it from us,” claims our interlocutor.

“They don’t want to tell me where they will bury her”

She adds that now the only thing she wants to know is where her sister will be buried. However, Zoran’s family does not want to give her that information.

“I want to have a place for my sister to leave flowers and light a candle. I grew up with her, I loved her. Zoran’s brother does not want to tell me where and when they will be buried, because he claims that Zoran’s wish was that no one found out. And Zoran killed my sister, and he had no right to do that. No one can take anyone’s life,” Dubravka tells us.

Zoran Z. (73) who killed his wife Vlatka Ž. (71), and then committed suicide in their family home in Zemun, he committed the crime with a gun that was in his illegal possession. According to the information we have, he shot his wife in the back with nine bullets, and then shot himself in the head.

The bodies of the spouses were found in the house in Zemun

A neighbor who knew the couple told “Blic” that Zoran and Vlatka were “artistic souls”.

“They were painters, as far as I know. Vlatka was sick, an ambulance came recently, but I don’t know the details. I saw an ambulance in front of the house, but I didn’t want to interfere too much. “I haven’t seen her often, and lately I haven’t seen Zoran as much as before,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor claims that this act was probably “a consensual decision by Zlatko and Vlatka to end their lives together because of her illness”, and similar rumors could be heard during the day yesterday, immediately after the discovery of the crime in the neighborhood of the married couple.

Although her claims, and those of the rest of the neighborhood, have no evidence for now, a potential “mercy killing”, which is most likely alluded to by the neighbor of the married couple, is also a crime. The question is whether a murder committed with a firearm could even be characterized in this way, even if there is consent of the victim. For now, the police are treating this case as a classic murder-suicide.

