Confession of the sister of the young man who was killed near Mladenovac Info

Suzana Ranković, the sister of Dalibor Todorović, who was killed in the massacre near Mladenovac, shared her grief with the public.

The sister of Dalibor Todorović, who was killed in the massacre in Dubona near Mladenovac, Suzana Ranković she said that more than two months had passed since his death, but that May 4 had not passed.

“Two months have passed, but the 4th of May has not… And it will never pass, something like this cannot be forgotten, a person must learn to live with this, but only as he knows how… Sadness, tears and pain did not stop, they only increased because the desire to see him and hug him is getting stronger.Suzana began her shocking confession.

According to her, the lives of all families have changed, including the locals, nothing is the same anymore, nor will it be. “Almost every day I’m with my family or if I’m not, we’re in contact, but the conversations aren’t like before, I express all my sadness through songs that I write and dedicate to him at night, when I’m alone, but even that sadness doesn’t come out in the amount that I have …. Even after 60 days, the mother’s tears do not stop, nor have they decreased, which means that time does not heal anything, as well as the father’s pain and the look that remained from that event.“, said the interlocutor.

Dalibor would have turned 25 on July 1, and his sister talks about him as always a cheerful and special young man full of love. “Many people have passed through our house since then, but no one has left without at least shedding a tear. There is silence and a great emptiness in the house, only the sobs of the mother can be heard, who is sitting at the same time looking out the window when Dača will come from somewhere, as her smile waiting for him from work, his things that were left untouched, left as he left them, and the smell he smells when he enters the room, as if he is still there… he was special, positive and full of positive energy , and he was mine, he loved to help everyone, he loved life, he looked forward to every day, he loved surprises and often prepared them for his loved ones, as they did for him. He was always smiling and full of jokes, people never disliked him he could get angry. He was a brother, a friend, a comrade, he was only to be desired, it can be seen even now how many unburnt candles we find on the grave and which are lit while we are there… they took everything with him, ruined our life. I believe that it is like that in every family that has lost children, as it is in mine“, says Suzana.

He does not want to talk about the murder suspect, but says that “such a monster should stay in prison forever”, and that it is important to investigate his family. “When they say that there is worse than worse, I think that there is nothing like this… I am sorry that we were born in this time, which is a big process of waiting, judging and worrying about what will happen in the end. That monster does not should see the light of day when he condemned himself to such a deed that night everyone who knew from the family about that amount of weapons, everyone should be punished because “the chip doesn’t fall far from the tree”, to be punished and remain in prison forever. If there was such a single example of punishment, such a law, we would no longer have thieves, let alone monsters, and we would not see parents, grandparents, and murderers walking around freely every day,” says Suzana.

Suzana recalls their last messages and points out how much her Dača was loved. “I remember the last messages, where I told him that I was afraid of something, and then he told me about it “What are you afraid of when you have a brother”, and if he knew that fear was overcome by sadness and that I was no longer afraid of anything, he would be proud… He loved and was loved… He left a great memory behind, he left his name (his) special as an example to other children…. I feel sorry for all the injured, we all know that it is lucky that my brother is among them injured and alive.” , she says.

“To my angel”

The mother wrote and dedicated it to the son she lost that evening in Dubona, and it is called “My Angel”. We transmit it in its entirety:

“My sun, mother’s joy,

What goes away and disappears in my best years.

Why did you leave me to suffer over your grave,

sadness, pain, squeezes me harder every day.

It’s getting harder and harder for me every day.

My soul and heart all ache for you,

while mother is alive, there will be someone to remember and love you.

With a broken heart, and a wounded soul,

I am asking God to protect you.

May he give you HEAVENLY BEAUTY

Because you deserved a son in your life.

I’m not the son I used to be,

The tears are constant since I lost you.

Having you as a son was happiness,

And losing you is the greatest sadness. My angel”.

