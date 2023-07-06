CONFETRA President De Ruvo against the ART: “The investigation conducted has no reason to exist” – News

Confetra thunders against ART (Transport Regulation Authority) which last month launched a fact-finding investigation into road haulage and logistics. In fact, with a letter addressed to the President of the Authority Nicola Zaccheo, Confetra communicated that it will not participate in the initiative, contesting its legitimacy and any use of the information collected.

For the President of Confetra Carlo De Ruvo, “the investigation has no reason to exist as it concerns sectors, such as road haulage and logistics, already liberalized and already fully regulated at both European and national level and on which therefore the ART it cannot and could not adopt any act of concrete regulation.

Furthermore – again according to De Ruvo – the investigation was not preceded by any preliminary analysis and seems aimed at surreptitiously acquiring purely formal elements of regulatory instrumentality. Thirdly, the questions go beyond the perimeter of the powers of the ART, invading those of the Government, Parliament or other independent Authorities.

For these reasons, Confetra – concludes De Ruvo – hopes that in all the competent institutional settings a profound action of revision and delimitation of the role of the ART will be promoted, which cannot claim to self-regulate itself by imposing, above all, a compulsory contribution on operators and economic sectors which should conversely be completely excluded as neither recipients nor beneficiaries of the Authority’s regulatory competence.

More than a contribution, it is a form of hidden taxation of which the Confetra requests the definitive suppression also for the previous one”.