In the house in Indiana ofex vicepresidente Mike Pence Confidential documents were found last week. This was stated by Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, in a letter sent to the National Archives. The documents, marked confidential, appear to have been “inadvertently boxed and transported to the former vice president’s personal home at the end of the last administration,” the lawyer said.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence “was unaware of the existence of sensitive or confidential documents in his personal residence” and “understands the importance of protecting sensitive and confidential information and is ready and willing to cooperate fully with National Archives and with any appropriate investigation”. His lawyer Greg Jacob affirms it in a letter.

In August Pence had declared ad Associated Press that he did not take any classified information with him when he left office. When asked directly, he replied: “No, not that I know of.”