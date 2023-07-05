confirmed the presence of Xbox and Bethesda

We took it for granted by now, but it’s always good to have official confirmation: the organizers of the gamescomthe largest annual German gaming fair open to the public and professionals, today announced that Xbox and Bethesda will be part of the event.

This means above all that during the period of the fair, from 22 to 27 Augustthey will come new announcements and updates on Xbox games (even if, traditionally, less “explosive” than those of E3), and also that visitors to the fair in Cologne will find, as usual, the two large Xbox and Bethesda areas in which to view and play all the upcoming titles.

And, as always, the staff at MondoXbox will be present on the spot to bring you all the news and our impressions on the titles present: stay tuned!

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

